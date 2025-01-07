iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kapston Services Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

253.4
(-1.17%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:59:50 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kapston Services Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

213.03

213.39

147.23

118.45

yoy growth (%)

-0.16

44.93

24.29

30.69

Raw materials

-3.83

-4.45

-2.55

-1.35

As % of sales

1.79

2.08

1.73

1.14

Employee costs

-187.12

-185.3

-125.83

-100.21

As % of sales

87.83

86.83

85.46

84.6

Other costs

-5.54

-7.32

-5.54

-5.76

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.6

3.43

3.76

4.86

Operating profit

16.52

16.3

13.29

11.11

OPM

7.75

7.64

9.02

9.38

Depreciation

-3.57

-2.04

-1.28

-1.2

Interest expense

-5.19

-3.95

-2.53

-2.59

Other income

0.38

0.08

0.04

0.05

Profit before tax

8.14

10.39

9.52

7.37

Taxes

-1.72

-0.19

-0.96

-1.46

Tax rate

-21.22

-1.87

-10.14

-19.83

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

6.41

10.19

8.55

5.91

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0.1

Net profit

6.41

10.19

8.55

6.01

yoy growth (%)

-37.06

19.16

42.26

108.39

NPM

3.01

4.77

5.81

5.07

Kapston Services : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kapston Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.