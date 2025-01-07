Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
213.03
213.39
147.23
118.45
yoy growth (%)
-0.16
44.93
24.29
30.69
Raw materials
-3.83
-4.45
-2.55
-1.35
As % of sales
1.79
2.08
1.73
1.14
Employee costs
-187.12
-185.3
-125.83
-100.21
As % of sales
87.83
86.83
85.46
84.6
Other costs
-5.54
-7.32
-5.54
-5.76
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.6
3.43
3.76
4.86
Operating profit
16.52
16.3
13.29
11.11
OPM
7.75
7.64
9.02
9.38
Depreciation
-3.57
-2.04
-1.28
-1.2
Interest expense
-5.19
-3.95
-2.53
-2.59
Other income
0.38
0.08
0.04
0.05
Profit before tax
8.14
10.39
9.52
7.37
Taxes
-1.72
-0.19
-0.96
-1.46
Tax rate
-21.22
-1.87
-10.14
-19.83
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
6.41
10.19
8.55
5.91
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0.1
Net profit
6.41
10.19
8.55
6.01
yoy growth (%)
-37.06
19.16
42.26
108.39
NPM
3.01
4.77
5.81
5.07
