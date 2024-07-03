Kapston Services Ltd Summary

Kapston Services Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Kapston Facilities Management Private Limited on January 31, 2009. Pursuant to the conversion of Company to a Public Limited, the name was changed to Kapston Facilities Management Limited on January 29, 2018. Further, the Company name was changed from Kapston Facilities ManagementLimited to Kapston Services Limited effective from February 4, 2022. The Company started its business operations in year 2009. It is a provider of various Manpower Solutions which includes General Staffing, Security Services, Integrated Facilities Management Services and IT Staffing Services as per clients requirements. It has grown considerably over such a short span and is one of the leading service providers of Security Services in Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. Kapston Services Limited is an ISO 9001 & OHSAS 18001 certified company for providing Integrated Facility Management Services for Security, House Keeping, M&E (Electro Mechanical) and Landscaping (Horticulture) and allied services. Backed by a team of dedicated and expertised persons from multifaceted segments providing services to large private sector, Multinational companies and other sectors. The Company is MSME Certified with PSARA License and are members of esteemed organisations such as APSA. SCSC IISSM, CAPSI, SSSDC and FTAPCCI. Apart from this, the Company provide a comprehensive range of service offerings such as Manned Guarding, Escort Guarding, Eventmanagement, Fire Fighting, Dog Squad, Housekeeping, Office Support & Staffing (Business Support Services), Engineering & Maintenance (Electro, Mechanical & Technical Services), Landscaping & Garden Maintenance, Pantry Management Services, Faade Cleaning Services, Pest Control Services, Waste Management, Kennel Services and Valet services. With headquarters in Hyderabad, the Company boasts of a widespread branch network consisting of 4 additional branch offices and 8 training centres across 10 cities in 8 states. Of the above, the Government aided training centres in the States of Maharashtra, Karnataka. Odi0sha, Assam and Kerala in Security, Housekeeping and Hospitality-F & B services., All training centres incentized corporate to Train and Recruit youth in select skills. This scheme operates on a Public-Private Partnership model (PPP) and provides subsidies based on the number of youth trained and recruited by the partner. The Company partnered with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) for the Skill Development Programme along with driving NAPS and NATS schemes, aiming to create more productive workforce that includes training and skill development initiatives for better employability. With 38% Gender Diversity, it creates an ecosystem, which helps job seekers to find opportunities easily and provides social security benefits to a wider employable population.By partnering with NSDC, Kapston has further embarked on a venture in line with the National mission of generating employment for the unemployed youth and thereby alleviate poverty, besides also enhancing overall skills towards the Nations Development Index.The Company has served prominent names of various segments including IT & ITES, Multinational Corporations (MNCs), Corporates, Industries, Banks, Hotels, Hospitals, Malls & Retail, Infrastructure, Construction projects and Residential Sites, etc. It set up an extensive employee platform which spans recruitment, customized training and development, deployment, incentivization and management of personnel. In March 2018, the Company came up with an Initial Public Offer of 23,04,000 Equity Shares by raising equity capital aggregating Rs 21.19 Crore, consisting a Fresh Issue of 11,52,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 10.60 Crore and an Offer for Sale of 11,52,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 10.59 Crore. The Company opened a Branch office in Bangalore for expanding their service footprints in 2019. It launched a new business vertical known as Staffing Services, which started billing. The Company ventured into a new line of business by providing staffing services / Manpower Supply effective from March 17, 2021. In 2023, the Company introduced Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO).