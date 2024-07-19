iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kapston Services Ltd Split

255.5
(0.73%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:40 PM

Kapston Services CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split29 May 20249 Aug 20249 Aug 2024105
Approved for Sub-division/split of existing Equity Shares of the Company from l (One) Equity Share having face value of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten only) each fully paid-up, into 2(Two) Equity Shares having face value of Rs.5/- (Rupees Five only) each fully paid- up, subject to the approval of Equity Shareholders of the Company through Postal Ballot Kapston Services Limited has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Split/Subdivision is 09-Aug-2024. (As Per NSE Announcement DAted on: 19/07/2024) Sub: Face Value Split - Kapston Services Limited (KAPSTON) It is hereby informed that the face value and paid-up value of the equity shares of the following Company shall be changed w.e.f. August 09, 2024. Name of the Company Kapston Services Ltd Symbol KAPSTON Existing Face Value & Paid-up Value (Rs.) 10 New Face Value & Paid-up Value (Rs.) 5 This circular shall be effective from August 09, 2024. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per NSE Circular Dated on 29.07.2024) Sub: Change in ISIN - Kapston Services Limited (KAPSTON) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. August 09, 2024. Symbol KAPSTON Company Name Kapston Services Limited New ISIN INE542Z01028 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 10/- to Rs. 5/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date date i.e., August 09, 2024. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per NSE Circular Dated on 02.08.2024)

Kapston Services: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kapston Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.