Approved for Sub-division/split of existing Equity Shares of the Company from l (One) Equity Share having face value of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten only) each fully paid-up, into 2(Two) Equity Shares having face value of Rs.5/- (Rupees Five only) each fully paid- up, subject to the approval of Equity Shareholders of the Company through Postal Ballot Kapston Services Limited has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Split/Subdivision is 09-Aug-2024. (As Per NSE Announcement DAted on: 19/07/2024) Sub: Face Value Split - Kapston Services Limited (KAPSTON) It is hereby informed that the face value and paid-up value of the equity shares of the following Company shall be changed w.e.f. August 09, 2024. Name of the Company Kapston Services Ltd Symbol KAPSTON Existing Face Value & Paid-up Value (Rs.) 10 New Face Value & Paid-up Value (Rs.) 5 This circular shall be effective from August 09, 2024. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per NSE Circular Dated on 29.07.2024) Sub: Change in ISIN - Kapston Services Limited (KAPSTON) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. August 09, 2024. Symbol KAPSTON Company Name Kapston Services Limited New ISIN INE542Z01028 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 10/- to Rs. 5/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date date i.e., August 09, 2024. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per NSE Circular Dated on 02.08.2024)