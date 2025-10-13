No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.75
0.75
0.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
345.07
299.68
248.71
Net Worth
345.82
300.43
249.45
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
626.18
585.62
502.52
525.24
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
626.18
585.62
502.52
525.24
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
42.75
17.71
19.72
14.26
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
90.12
|0
|95,157.49
|-178
|0
|477.97
|50.48
Max Financial Services Ltd
MFSL
1,583.1
|0
|54,635.12
|-2.52
|0
|2.99
|195.37
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
112.65
|52.89
|30,415.5
|114.08
|0.59
|1,655.47
|8.62
National Securities Depository Ltd
1,182.05
|73.51
|23,641
|82.63
|0
|160.96
|75.42
International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd
IGIL
347.6
|30.28
|15,021.87
|137.48
|0.7
|234.13
|54.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Director
Rana Som
Whole Time Director & Chief Executive Officer
Kollareddy Ramachandra
Whole Time Director
Kukreti Soumya
Whole-time Director
Uma Priyadarshini Kollareddy
Independent Director
Duvva Pavan Kumar
Independent Director
Smita A Lahoti
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rohit Tibrewal
8-2-684/3/25 & 26 Road No.12,
Banjara Hills,
Telangana - 500034
Tel: +91 40 2330 5194
Website: http://www.midwest.in
Email: cs@midwest.in
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Midwest Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.