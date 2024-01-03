Midwest Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.75
0.75
0.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
345.07
299.68
248.71
Net Worth
345.82
300.43
249.45
Minority Interest
Debt
85.36
58.25
60.58
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
2.88
Total Liabilities
431.18
358.68
312.91
Fixed Assets
199.18
189.99
173.52
Intangible Assets
Investments
90.05
79.13
69.25
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.78
2.73
5.31
Networking Capital
136.72
62.71
60.16
Inventories
39.94
33.73
33.77
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
46.7
28.45
16.61
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
101.98
103.64
76.85
Sundry Creditors
-4.28
-6.99
-8.2
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-47.62
-96.12
-58.87
Cash
3.45
24.11
4.68
Total Assets
431.18
358.67
312.92
