Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.14
4.14
4.14
4.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
68.58
59.4
55.61
52.57
Net Worth
72.72
63.54
59.75
56.71
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
89.12
|0
|94,101.59
|-178
|0
|477.97
|50.48
Max Financial Services Ltd
MFSL
1,564.7
|0
|54,000.11
|-2.52
|0
|2.99
|195.37
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
109.09
|51.22
|29,454.3
|114.08
|0.61
|1,655.47
|8.62
National Securities Depository Ltd
1,232.95
|76.68
|24,659
|82.63
|0
|160.96
|75.42
International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd
IGIL
353.8
|30.82
|15,289.81
|137.48
|0.69
|234.13
|54.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Director
Satya Narayan Chandak
Managing Director
Divye Chandak
Executive Director
Sanjay Chandak
Non Executive Director
Mini Chadha
Independent Director
Ramesh Chandra Srivastava
Independent Director
Shyamsundar Bang
Independent Director
Atul Kumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anupam pandey
8 Balaji Estates 2nd Flr Block,
-C Guru Ravidas Marg Kalkaji,
Delhi - 110019
Tel: +91 88511 89801
Website: http://www.sheelbiotech.com
Email: compliance@sheelbiotech.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Reports by Sheel Biotech Ltd
