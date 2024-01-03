Sheel Biotech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.14
4.14
4.14
4.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
68.58
59.4
55.61
52.57
Net Worth
72.72
63.54
59.75
56.71
Minority Interest
Debt
23.54
19.17
23.58
21.2
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.1
0.14
0.04
Total Liabilities
96.26
82.81
83.47
77.95
Fixed Assets
7.24
7.93
7.79
7.55
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.8
0.8
0.8
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.11
0
0
0
Networking Capital
87.51
73.88
74.58
69.94
Inventories
32.77
19.3
11.83
6.28
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
57.7
56.05
64.71
60.69
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
6.72
9.61
7.65
7.37
Sundry Creditors
-4.59
-8.2
-8.34
-3.41
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-5.09
-2.88
-1.27
-0.99
Cash
0.6
0.21
0.31
0.46
Total Assets
96.26
82.82
83.48
77.96
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.