Sheel Biotech Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.14

4.14

4.14

4.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

68.58

59.4

55.61

52.57

Net Worth

72.72

63.54

59.75

56.71

Minority Interest

Debt

23.54

19.17

23.58

21.2

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.1

0.14

0.04

Total Liabilities

96.26

82.81

83.47

77.95

Fixed Assets

7.24

7.93

7.79

7.55

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.8

0.8

0.8

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.11

0

0

0

Networking Capital

87.51

73.88

74.58

69.94

Inventories

32.77

19.3

11.83

6.28

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

57.7

56.05

64.71

60.69

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

6.72

9.61

7.65

7.37

Sundry Creditors

-4.59

-8.2

-8.34

-3.41

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-5.09

-2.88

-1.27

-0.99

Cash

0.6

0.21

0.31

0.46

Total Assets

96.26

82.82

83.48

77.96

