Lamosaic India Ltd Share Price

95.2
(-2.01%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:16:04 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0
  • Day's High95.2
  • 52 Wk High172.2
  • Prev. Close97.15
  • Day's Low95.2
  • 52 Wk Low 84.1
  • Turnover (lac)9.71
  • P/E13.15
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS7.39
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)98.42
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Lamosaic India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

0

Prev. Close

97.15

Turnover(Lac.)

9.71

Day's High

95.2

Day's Low

95.2

52 Week's High

172.2

52 Week's Low

84.1

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

98.42

P/E

13.15

EPS

7.39

Divi. Yield

0

Lamosaic India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Lamosaic India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Lamosaic India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:42 AM
Nov-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.40%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.40%

Non-Promoter- 29.59%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Lamosaic India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024

Equity Capital

7.28

Preference Capital

0

Reserves

7.64

Net Worth

14.92

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Lamosaic India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Lamosaic India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vinod Juthalal Visaria

Executive Director

Jitesh Khushalchand Mamaniya

Executive Director & CFO

Jay Manilal Chheda

Independent Director

Sandeep Chand Mal Tak

Independent Director

Pulkit Sardar Singh Dagra

Independent Director

Monika Radhey Shyam Kushwaha

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Swati Navneet Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Lamosaic India Ltd

Summary

Lamosaic India Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm pursuant to Deed of Partnership dated January 07, 2020 in the name and style of Swastik Marketing, thereafter the Firm converted its running business from Partnership Firm to a Public Limited Company with the name and style of Lamosaic India Limited and received a Certificate of Incorporation from the Registrar of Companies, Pune dated June 13, 2023. The Company is engaged into plywood and lamination industry. It is into trading of decorative laminates, acrylic sheets, printing paper (base), plywood and others. Additionally, to expand the business, it got into manufacturing of flush door and other customized products from September 2023. Apart from this, it provides a one stop customized solutions i.e.; right from designing to manufacturing tosupplying flush doors and laminated products.The Company has a network of direct distributors / dealers across Maharashtra through whom it promotes market and sells its products. Additionally, it sells its products through one of their franchisee located at Mumbai.The Company propose Fresh Issue Initial Offer by raising funds aggregating Rs 51.84 Cr. and by issuing 28,80,000 Equity Shares.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Lamosaic India Ltd share price today?

The Lamosaic India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹95.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Lamosaic India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lamosaic India Ltd is ₹98.42 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Lamosaic India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Lamosaic India Ltd is 13.15 and 1.32 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Lamosaic India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lamosaic India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lamosaic India Ltd is ₹84.1 and ₹172.2 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Lamosaic India Ltd?

Lamosaic India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -44.72% and 1 Month at -38.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Lamosaic India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Lamosaic India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.40 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 29.60 %

