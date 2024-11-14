SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹97.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.71
Day's High₹95.2
Day's Low₹95.2
52 Week's High₹172.2
52 Week's Low₹84.1
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)98.42
P/E13.15
EPS7.39
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
7.28
Preference Capital
0
Reserves
7.64
Net Worth
14.92
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vinod Juthalal Visaria
Executive Director
Jitesh Khushalchand Mamaniya
Executive Director & CFO
Jay Manilal Chheda
Independent Director
Sandeep Chand Mal Tak
Independent Director
Pulkit Sardar Singh Dagra
Independent Director
Monika Radhey Shyam Kushwaha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Swati Navneet Jain
Reports by Lamosaic India Ltd
Summary
Lamosaic India Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm pursuant to Deed of Partnership dated January 07, 2020 in the name and style of Swastik Marketing, thereafter the Firm converted its running business from Partnership Firm to a Public Limited Company with the name and style of Lamosaic India Limited and received a Certificate of Incorporation from the Registrar of Companies, Pune dated June 13, 2023. The Company is engaged into plywood and lamination industry. It is into trading of decorative laminates, acrylic sheets, printing paper (base), plywood and others. Additionally, to expand the business, it got into manufacturing of flush door and other customized products from September 2023. Apart from this, it provides a one stop customized solutions i.e.; right from designing to manufacturing tosupplying flush doors and laminated products.The Company has a network of direct distributors / dealers across Maharashtra through whom it promotes market and sells its products. Additionally, it sells its products through one of their franchisee located at Mumbai.The Company propose Fresh Issue Initial Offer by raising funds aggregating Rs 51.84 Cr. and by issuing 28,80,000 Equity Shares.
The Lamosaic India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹95.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lamosaic India Ltd is ₹98.42 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Lamosaic India Ltd is 13.15 and 1.32 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lamosaic India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lamosaic India Ltd is ₹84.1 and ₹172.2 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Lamosaic India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -44.72% and 1 Month at -38.76%.
