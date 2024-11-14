Lamosaic India Ltd Summary

Lamosaic India Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm pursuant to Deed of Partnership dated January 07, 2020 in the name and style of Swastik Marketing, thereafter the Firm converted its running business from Partnership Firm to a Public Limited Company with the name and style of Lamosaic India Limited and received a Certificate of Incorporation from the Registrar of Companies, Pune dated June 13, 2023. The Company is engaged into plywood and lamination industry. It is into trading of decorative laminates, acrylic sheets, printing paper (base), plywood and others. Additionally, to expand the business, it got into manufacturing of flush door and other customized products from September 2023. Apart from this, it provides a one stop customized solutions i.e.; right from designing to manufacturing tosupplying flush doors and laminated products.The Company has a network of direct distributors / dealers across Maharashtra through whom it promotes market and sells its products. Additionally, it sells its products through one of their franchisee located at Mumbai.The Company propose Fresh Issue Initial Offer by raising funds aggregating Rs 51.84 Cr. and by issuing 28,80,000 Equity Shares.