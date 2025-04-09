iifl-logo
iifl-logo

SORIL Infra Resources Ltd Merged Share Price

66
(3.45%)
Aug 17, 2022|03:41:02 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

SORIL Infra Resources Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

63

Prev. Close

63.8

Turnover(Lac.)

130.65

Day's High

68

Day's Low

60.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

207.9

P/E

0

EPS

0.05

Divi. Yield

0

SORIL Infra Resources Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

SORIL Infra Resources Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SORIL Infra Resources Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

11 Apr, 2025|01:41 AM
Jun-2022Mar-2022Dec-2021Sep-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.70%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.70%

Non-Promoter- 10.47%

Institutions: 10.47%

Non-Institutions: 24.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

SORIL Infra Resources Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

31.5

31.5

31.5

27.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

203.94

195.28

198.45

-26.36

Net Worth

235.44

226.78

229.95

1.24

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

134.85

173.42

164.54

195.64

yoy growth (%)

-22.24

5.39

-15.89

-24.61

Raw materials

-44.49

-58.95

-14.17

-0.53

As % of sales

32.99

33.99

8.61

0.27

Employee costs

-24.6

-37.96

-32.33

-14.8

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

7.56

-4.89

17.84

31.89

Depreciation

-21

-23.88

-14.71

-14.25

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

60.84

99.16

-3.5

43.47

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-22.24

5.39

-15.89

-24.61

Op profit growth

42.47

-66.48

-26.03

-58.11

EBIT growth

224.95

-80.06

-33.16

-41.96

Net profit growth

-254.8

-127.4

-44.05

-42.29

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

159.29

168.13

212.5

150.54

164.83

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

159.29

168.13

212.5

150.54

164.83

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

32.98

24.93

18.56

18.25

18.53

View Annually Results

SORIL Infra Resources Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

85.72

090,448.19-49.430270.9245.21

OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd

ONESOURCE

1,502.2

016,988.6-73.020336.7536.2

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd

IGIL

337.3

32.2714,168.36111.680.74190.2950.61

Embassy Developments Ltd

EMBDL

100.39

011,954.89-15.2604.8343.55

Rites Ltd

RITES

223.23

28.0710,361.8294.994.17544.5351.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT SORIL Infra Resources Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Prem Prakash Mirdha

Company Secretary

Vikas Khandelwal

Whole-time Director

Anil Malhan

Director

Sargam Kataria

Independent Director

Gurinder Singh

Independent Director

Labh Singh Sitara

Independent Director

Supriya Bhatnagar

Executive Director

Munish Taneja

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SORIL Infra Resources Ltd Merged

Summary

Store One Retail India Ltd (formerly known as Indiabulls Retail Services Ltd) is the retail arm of Indiabulls Group, a business conglomerate catering to the entire Indian consumption space. The company operates multiple retail formats in both the value and lifestyle segment of the Indian consumer market. They are engaged in retail business of lifestyle, food, home and personal care products.The company has a brand presence with 44 stores located in eight cities with an operation area of 596,000 square feet. Of these 44 stores, eight are lifestyle stores, which are run as Indiabulls Megastore, 36 are super mart stores which are run as Indiabulls MartIndiabulls Megastores are one-stop lifestyle shopping destinations offering assortment across apparels, accessories, fragrances, cosmetics, footwear, home furnishing and decor products. Indiabulls Marts sell groceries and other daily need products in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Indore.Store One Retail India Ltd was incorporated on March 18, 2005 as Piramyd Retail Ltd to engage in the business of retailing of apparel, food, home and personal care products. In March 28, 2005, the company took over the net current assets and capital work in progress of the retail business of Piramyd Retail and Merchandising Pvt Ltd for a total consideration of Rs 1,803 lakh. In April 1, 2005, they took over the fixed assets and net current assets of Crossroads Shoppertainment Pvt Ltd for a total consideration of Rs 234.6 lakh. The comp
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR SORIL Infra Resources Ltd Merged

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.