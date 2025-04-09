Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹63
Prev. Close₹63.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹130.65
Day's High₹68
Day's Low₹60.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)207.9
P/E0
EPS0.05
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
31.5
31.5
31.5
27.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
203.94
195.28
198.45
-26.36
Net Worth
235.44
226.78
229.95
1.24
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
134.85
173.42
164.54
195.64
yoy growth (%)
-22.24
5.39
-15.89
-24.61
Raw materials
-44.49
-58.95
-14.17
-0.53
As % of sales
32.99
33.99
8.61
0.27
Employee costs
-24.6
-37.96
-32.33
-14.8
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
7.56
-4.89
17.84
31.89
Depreciation
-21
-23.88
-14.71
-14.25
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
60.84
99.16
-3.5
43.47
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-22.24
5.39
-15.89
-24.61
Op profit growth
42.47
-66.48
-26.03
-58.11
EBIT growth
224.95
-80.06
-33.16
-41.96
Net profit growth
-254.8
-127.4
-44.05
-42.29
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
159.29
168.13
212.5
150.54
164.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
159.29
168.13
212.5
150.54
164.83
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
32.98
24.93
18.56
18.25
18.53
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
85.72
|0
|90,448.19
|-49.43
|0
|270.92
|45.21
OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd
ONESOURCE
1,502.2
|0
|16,988.6
|-73.02
|0
|336.75
|36.2
International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd
IGIL
337.3
|32.27
|14,168.36
|111.68
|0.74
|190.29
|50.61
Embassy Developments Ltd
EMBDL
100.39
|0
|11,954.89
|-15.26
|0
|4.83
|43.55
Rites Ltd
RITES
223.23
|28.07
|10,361.82
|94.99
|4.17
|544.53
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Prem Prakash Mirdha
Company Secretary
Vikas Khandelwal
Whole-time Director
Anil Malhan
Director
Sargam Kataria
Independent Director
Gurinder Singh
Independent Director
Labh Singh Sitara
Independent Director
Supriya Bhatnagar
Executive Director
Munish Taneja
Reports by SORIL Infra Resources Ltd Merged
Summary
Store One Retail India Ltd (formerly known as Indiabulls Retail Services Ltd) is the retail arm of Indiabulls Group, a business conglomerate catering to the entire Indian consumption space. The company operates multiple retail formats in both the value and lifestyle segment of the Indian consumer market. They are engaged in retail business of lifestyle, food, home and personal care products.The company has a brand presence with 44 stores located in eight cities with an operation area of 596,000 square feet. Of these 44 stores, eight are lifestyle stores, which are run as Indiabulls Megastore, 36 are super mart stores which are run as Indiabulls MartIndiabulls Megastores are one-stop lifestyle shopping destinations offering assortment across apparels, accessories, fragrances, cosmetics, footwear, home furnishing and decor products. Indiabulls Marts sell groceries and other daily need products in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Indore.Store One Retail India Ltd was incorporated on March 18, 2005 as Piramyd Retail Ltd to engage in the business of retailing of apparel, food, home and personal care products. In March 28, 2005, the company took over the net current assets and capital work in progress of the retail business of Piramyd Retail and Merchandising Pvt Ltd for a total consideration of Rs 1,803 lakh. In April 1, 2005, they took over the fixed assets and net current assets of Crossroads Shoppertainment Pvt Ltd for a total consideration of Rs 234.6 lakh. The comp
