Summary

Store One Retail India Ltd (formerly known as Indiabulls Retail Services Ltd) is the retail arm of Indiabulls Group, a business conglomerate catering to the entire Indian consumption space. The company operates multiple retail formats in both the value and lifestyle segment of the Indian consumer market. They are engaged in retail business of lifestyle, food, home and personal care products.The company has a brand presence with 44 stores located in eight cities with an operation area of 596,000 square feet. Of these 44 stores, eight are lifestyle stores, which are run as Indiabulls Megastore, 36 are super mart stores which are run as Indiabulls MartIndiabulls Megastores are one-stop lifestyle shopping destinations offering assortment across apparels, accessories, fragrances, cosmetics, footwear, home furnishing and decor products. Indiabulls Marts sell groceries and other daily need products in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Indore.Store One Retail India Ltd was incorporated on March 18, 2005 as Piramyd Retail Ltd to engage in the business of retailing of apparel, food, home and personal care products. In March 28, 2005, the company took over the net current assets and capital work in progress of the retail business of Piramyd Retail and Merchandising Pvt Ltd for a total consideration of Rs 1,803 lakh. In April 1, 2005, they took over the fixed assets and net current assets of Crossroads Shoppertainment Pvt Ltd for a total consideration of Rs 234.6 lakh. The comp

