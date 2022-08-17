Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
134.85
173.42
164.54
195.64
yoy growth (%)
-22.24
5.39
-15.89
-24.61
Raw materials
-44.49
-58.95
-14.17
-0.53
As % of sales
32.99
33.99
8.61
0.27
Employee costs
-24.6
-37.96
-32.33
-14.8
As % of sales
18.24
21.88
19.65
7.56
Other costs
-54.02
-68.27
-93.44
-147.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
40.05
39.36
56.78
75.16
Operating profit
11.74
8.23
24.58
33.24
OPM
8.7
4.75
14.94
16.99
Depreciation
-21
-23.88
-14.71
-14.25
Interest expense
-9.1
-10.02
-7.88
-6.6
Other income
25.93
20.77
15.85
19.5
Profit before tax
7.56
-4.89
17.84
31.89
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
-0.01
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
7.56
-4.89
17.84
31.89
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
7.57
-4.89
17.84
31.89
yoy growth (%)
-254.8
-127.4
-44.05
-42.29
NPM
5.61
-2.81
10.84
16.3
