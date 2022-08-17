iifl-logo
iifl-logo

SORIL Infra Resources Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

66
(3.45%)
Aug 17, 2022|03:41:02 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR SORIL Infra Resources Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

134.85

173.42

164.54

195.64

yoy growth (%)

-22.24

5.39

-15.89

-24.61

Raw materials

-44.49

-58.95

-14.17

-0.53

As % of sales

32.99

33.99

8.61

0.27

Employee costs

-24.6

-37.96

-32.33

-14.8

As % of sales

18.24

21.88

19.65

7.56

Other costs

-54.02

-68.27

-93.44

-147.05

As % of sales (Other Cost)

40.05

39.36

56.78

75.16

Operating profit

11.74

8.23

24.58

33.24

OPM

8.7

4.75

14.94

16.99

Depreciation

-21

-23.88

-14.71

-14.25

Interest expense

-9.1

-10.02

-7.88

-6.6

Other income

25.93

20.77

15.85

19.5

Profit before tax

7.56

-4.89

17.84

31.89

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

-0.01

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

7.56

-4.89

17.84

31.89

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

7.57

-4.89

17.84

31.89

yoy growth (%)

-254.8

-127.4

-44.05

-42.29

NPM

5.61

-2.81

10.84

16.3

SORIL Infra : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR SORIL Infra Resources Ltd Merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.