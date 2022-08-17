Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
85.72
|0
|90,448.19
|-49.43
|0
|270.92
|45.21
OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd
ONESOURCE
1,502.2
|0
|16,988.6
|-73.02
|0
|336.75
|36.2
International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd
IGIL
337.3
|32.27
|14,168.36
|111.68
|0.74
|190.29
|50.61
Embassy Developments Ltd
EMBDL
100.39
|0
|11,954.89
|-15.26
|0
|4.83
|43.55
Rites Ltd
RITES
223.23
|28.07
|10,361.82
|94.99
|4.17
|544.53
|51.59
