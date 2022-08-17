iifl-logo
SORIL Infra Resources Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

66
(3.45%)
Aug 17, 2022|03:41:02 PM

SORIL INFRA RESOURCES LTD MERGED PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

85.72

090,448.19-49.430270.9245.21

OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd

ONESOURCE

1,502.2

016,988.6-73.020336.7536.2

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd

IGIL

337.3

32.2714,168.36111.680.74190.2950.61

Embassy Developments Ltd

EMBDL

100.39

011,954.89-15.2604.8343.55

Rites Ltd

RITES

223.23

28.0710,361.8294.994.17544.5351.59

SORIL Infra: RELATED NEWS

No Record Found

