SORIL Infra Resources Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
7.56
-4.89
17.84
31.89
Depreciation
-21
-23.88
-14.71
-14.25
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
60.84
99.16
-3.5
43.47
Other operating items
Operating
47.41
70.39
-0.36
61.11
Capital expenditure
-14.78
77.33
-1
4.44
Free cash flow
32.63
147.72
-1.36
65.55
Equity raised
391.65
177.71
-89.97
100.52
Investing
0.73
113.33
6.01
0
Financing
601.91
537.18
553.04
330.9
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,026.93
975.94
467.7
496.97
