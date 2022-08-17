iifl-logo
SORIL Infra Resources Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

66
(3.45%)
Aug 17, 2022

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

7.56

-4.89

17.84

31.89

Depreciation

-21

-23.88

-14.71

-14.25

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

60.84

99.16

-3.5

43.47

Other operating items

Operating

47.41

70.39

-0.36

61.11

Capital expenditure

-14.78

77.33

-1

4.44

Free cash flow

32.63

147.72

-1.36

65.55

Equity raised

391.65

177.71

-89.97

100.52

Investing

0.73

113.33

6.01

0

Financing

601.91

537.18

553.04

330.9

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,026.93

975.94

467.7

496.97

