iifl-logo
iifl-logo

SORIL Infra Resources Ltd Merged Key Ratios

66
(3.45%)
Aug 17, 2022|03:41:02 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR SORIL Infra Resources Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-20.88

28.92

-16.37

-24.16

Op profit growth

10.06

25.02

-27

-57.87

EBIT growth

48.38

-14.64

-26.97

-42.08

Net profit growth

190.54

-61.41

-45.5

-42.58

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

19.96

14.35

14.8

16.95

EBIT margin

21.1

11.25

16.99

19.46

Net profit margin

11.5

3.13

10.47

16.07

RoCE

6.02

5.47

8.87

12.7

RoNW

1.75

1.38

-47.29

8.2

RoA

0.82

0.38

1.36

2.62

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

6.14

2.11

6.25

11.48

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.16

-5.86

0.85

6.23

Book value per share

98.56

76.29

0.1

-6.72

Valuation ratios

P/E

22.46

20.33

30.92

8.66

P/CEPS

-118.4

-7.3

226.68

15.95

P/B

1.66

0.56

1,778.36

-14.79

EV/EBIDTA

12.23

9.08

19.6

11.17

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-18.42

-35.89

-0.01

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

164.64

97.59

81.43

58.88

Inventory days

25.39

13.42

3.72

1.25

Creditor days

-88.1

-45.58

-42.57

-60.56

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.01

-1.76

-2.6

-5.74

Net debt / equity

0.9

1.29

1,025.9

-17.04

Net debt / op. profit

8.38

10.17

12.61

9.45

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-26.46

-27.74

-8.6

-0.27

Employee costs

-20.02

-24.28

-19.9

-8.15

Other costs

-33.55

-33.62

-56.69

-74.61

SORIL Infra : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR SORIL Infra Resources Ltd Merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.