|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-20.88
28.92
-16.37
-24.16
Op profit growth
10.06
25.02
-27
-57.87
EBIT growth
48.38
-14.64
-26.97
-42.08
Net profit growth
190.54
-61.41
-45.5
-42.58
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
19.96
14.35
14.8
16.95
EBIT margin
21.1
11.25
16.99
19.46
Net profit margin
11.5
3.13
10.47
16.07
RoCE
6.02
5.47
8.87
12.7
RoNW
1.75
1.38
-47.29
8.2
RoA
0.82
0.38
1.36
2.62
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
6.14
2.11
6.25
11.48
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.16
-5.86
0.85
6.23
Book value per share
98.56
76.29
0.1
-6.72
Valuation ratios
P/E
22.46
20.33
30.92
8.66
P/CEPS
-118.4
-7.3
226.68
15.95
P/B
1.66
0.56
1,778.36
-14.79
EV/EBIDTA
12.23
9.08
19.6
11.17
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-18.42
-35.89
-0.01
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
164.64
97.59
81.43
58.88
Inventory days
25.39
13.42
3.72
1.25
Creditor days
-88.1
-45.58
-42.57
-60.56
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.01
-1.76
-2.6
-5.74
Net debt / equity
0.9
1.29
1,025.9
-17.04
Net debt / op. profit
8.38
10.17
12.61
9.45
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-26.46
-27.74
-8.6
-0.27
Employee costs
-20.02
-24.28
-19.9
-8.15
Other costs
-33.55
-33.62
-56.69
-74.61
