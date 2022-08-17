iifl-logo
SORIL Infra Resources Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

31.5

31.5

31.5

27.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

203.94

195.28

198.45

-26.36

Net Worth

235.44

226.78

229.95

1.24

Minority Interest

Debt

345.74

326.61

360.21

312.75

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

581.18

553.39

590.16

313.99

Fixed Assets

152.36

180.64

191.44

143.64

Intangible Assets

Investments

120.13

119.39

204.08

6.06

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.36

0.36

0.36

0.36

Networking Capital

297.87

247.3

185.35

158.98

Inventories

10.31

13.09

6

2.54

Inventory Days

27.9

27.55

5.63

Sundry Debtors

82.28

69.34

82.82

44.29

Debtor Days

222.7

145.94

98.24

Other Current Assets

262.78

219.61

134.66

144.38

Sundry Creditors

-36.24

-28.01

-17.23

-16.91

Creditor Days

98.09

58.95

37.5

Other Current Liabilities

-21.26

-26.73

-20.9

-15.32

Cash

10.46

5.7

8.93

4.97

Total Assets

581.18

553.39

590.16

314.01

