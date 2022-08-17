SORIL Infra Resources Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
31.5
31.5
31.5
27.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
203.94
195.28
198.45
-26.36
Net Worth
235.44
226.78
229.95
1.24
Minority Interest
Debt
345.74
326.61
360.21
312.75
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
581.18
553.39
590.16
313.99
Fixed Assets
152.36
180.64
191.44
143.64
Intangible Assets
Investments
120.13
119.39
204.08
6.06
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.36
0.36
0.36
0.36
Networking Capital
297.87
247.3
185.35
158.98
Inventories
10.31
13.09
6
2.54
Inventory Days
27.9
27.55
5.63
Sundry Debtors
82.28
69.34
82.82
44.29
Debtor Days
222.7
145.94
98.24
Other Current Assets
262.78
219.61
134.66
144.38
Sundry Creditors
-36.24
-28.01
-17.23
-16.91
Creditor Days
98.09
58.95
37.5
Other Current Liabilities
-21.26
-26.73
-20.9
-15.32
Cash
10.46
5.7
8.93
4.97
Total Assets
581.18
553.39
590.16
314.01
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.