SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹38
Prev. Close₹39.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹20.02
Day's High₹38.95
Day's Low₹35.45
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹82.9
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)38.73
P/E39.24
EPS1.97
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.46
5.46
5.46
5.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
83.55
83.02
78.77
153.2
Net Worth
89.01
88.48
84.23
158.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
35.62
37.47
41.63
43.9
yoy growth (%)
-4.95
-9.97
-5.17
-0.14
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-8.46
-7.93
-6.84
-7.78
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
14.45
15.77
19.96
25.46
Depreciation
-3.77
-3.45
-1.69
-1.77
Tax paid
-2.63
-1.63
-0.53
-3
Working capital
-1.39
7.77
-0.35
1.48
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-4.95
-9.97
-5.17
-0.14
Op profit growth
-10.09
11.33
-25.07
2
EBIT growth
-6.81
3.23
-21.38
11.85
Net profit growth
-16.31
-27.27
-17.89
52.31
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
31.21
36.96
42.53
44.84
41.85
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
31.21
36.96
42.53
44.84
41.85
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.73
2.63
1.24
0.72
0.22
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
R S Loona
Executive Chairman
H R Kilachand
Non Executive Director
J K Devgupta
Independent Director
Nilima Mansukhani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sarika Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd
Summary
Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Limited (KTIL) was incorporated on January 21, 2008 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Kesar Enterprises Ltd. (KEL). The Company was a pioneer in offering bulk liquid terminal services for various Importers and Exporters of Chemical Products, Petro-Chemicals, Edible and Non-Edible Oils and Petroleum Products. As per the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger, the Storage Division of Kesar Enterprises Ltd (KEL) was demerged and transferred to the Company as a going concern effective from January 1, 2009. The said Scheme became effective on March 29, 2010 and the Company ceased to be subsidiary of Kesar Enterprises Ltd effective from June 1, 2010. Pursuant to the Scheme of Demerger, in consideration of the transfer of Storage Undertaking into the Company, 47,53,113 Equity Shares of Rs.10 each, fully paid up were issued and allotted on 1st June 2010 by the Company to the shareholders of Kesar Enterprises Limited in the ratio of 10:7 i.e. for every 10 shares in KEL, 7 shares in the Company. The Companys equity shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd (BSE) and National Stock Exchange Ltd (NSE) effective from December 22, 2010.The Company is mainly In the business of bulk liquid storage and logistics. It has 2 terminals at Kandla, Gujarat. The tanks at Terminal No. 1 are situated right in front of the Jetties ensuring a quick and smooth loading and off-loading of bulk liquids at a high pumping rate. Multiple Jetty Lines permit simultaneous disc
Read More
The Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹35.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹38.73 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘19
The PE and PB ratios of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd is 39.24 and 0.93 as of 30 Dec ‘19
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 30 Dec ‘19
Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -30.96%, 3 Years at -43.82%, 1 Year at -47.98%, 6 Month at -36.53%, 3 Month at 5.35% and 1 Month at 15.28%.
