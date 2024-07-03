iifl-logo-icon 1
Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd Share Price

35.45
(-9.91%)
Dec 30, 2019|03:42:07 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open38
  • Day's High38.95
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close39.35
  • Day's Low35.45
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)20.02
  • P/E39.24
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value82.9
  • EPS1.97
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)38.73
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

38

Prev. Close

39.35

Turnover(Lac.)

20.02

Day's High

38.95

Day's Low

35.45

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

82.9

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

38.73

P/E

39.24

EPS

1.97

Divi. Yield

0

Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

25 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Jul, 2024

25 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:47 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.03%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.03%

Non-Promoter- 2.45%

Institutions: 2.45%

Non-Institutions: 36.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.46

5.46

5.46

5.46

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

83.55

83.02

78.77

153.2

Net Worth

89.01

88.48

84.23

158.66

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

35.62

37.47

41.63

43.9

yoy growth (%)

-4.95

-9.97

-5.17

-0.14

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-8.46

-7.93

-6.84

-7.78

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

14.45

15.77

19.96

25.46

Depreciation

-3.77

-3.45

-1.69

-1.77

Tax paid

-2.63

-1.63

-0.53

-3

Working capital

-1.39

7.77

-0.35

1.48

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-4.95

-9.97

-5.17

-0.14

Op profit growth

-10.09

11.33

-25.07

2

EBIT growth

-6.81

3.23

-21.38

11.85

Net profit growth

-16.31

-27.27

-17.89

52.31

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

31.21

36.96

42.53

44.84

41.85

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

31.21

36.96

42.53

44.84

41.85

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.73

2.63

1.24

0.72

0.22

Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

R S Loona

Executive Chairman

H R Kilachand

Non Executive Director

J K Devgupta

Independent Director

Nilima Mansukhani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sarika Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd

Summary

Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Limited (KTIL) was incorporated on January 21, 2008 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Kesar Enterprises Ltd. (KEL). The Company was a pioneer in offering bulk liquid terminal services for various Importers and Exporters of Chemical Products, Petro-Chemicals, Edible and Non-Edible Oils and Petroleum Products. As per the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger, the Storage Division of Kesar Enterprises Ltd (KEL) was demerged and transferred to the Company as a going concern effective from January 1, 2009. The said Scheme became effective on March 29, 2010 and the Company ceased to be subsidiary of Kesar Enterprises Ltd effective from June 1, 2010. Pursuant to the Scheme of Demerger, in consideration of the transfer of Storage Undertaking into the Company, 47,53,113 Equity Shares of Rs.10 each, fully paid up were issued and allotted on 1st June 2010 by the Company to the shareholders of Kesar Enterprises Limited in the ratio of 10:7 i.e. for every 10 shares in KEL, 7 shares in the Company. The Companys equity shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd (BSE) and National Stock Exchange Ltd (NSE) effective from December 22, 2010.The Company is mainly In the business of bulk liquid storage and logistics. It has 2 terminals at Kandla, Gujarat. The tanks at Terminal No. 1 are situated right in front of the Jetties ensuring a quick and smooth loading and off-loading of bulk liquids at a high pumping rate. Multiple Jetty Lines permit simultaneous disc
Company FAQs

What is the Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd share price today?

The Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹35.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹38.73 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘19

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd is 39.24 and 0.93 as of 30 Dec ‘19

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 30 Dec ‘19

What is the CAGR of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd?

Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -30.96%, 3 Years at -43.82%, 1 Year at -47.98%, 6 Month at -36.53%, 3 Month at 5.35% and 1 Month at 15.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

