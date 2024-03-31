To the Members of

Kesar Terminals and Infrastructure Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of Kesar Terminals and Infrastructure Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the standalone Ind AS financial statements including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effects of the matters mentioned in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS"), of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit (including other comprehensive income), its changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

a. We draw attention to Note 34(a) of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in respect of defaults in repayment of borrowings to the lenders by Kesar Multimodal Logistics Limited (KMLL), a wholly owned subsidiary company. As stated in the note, the total outstanding loans (including interest) availed by KMLL) from Banks as at 31.03.2024 is Rs. 20,325.37 Lakhs. In view of defaults, lenders of KMLL had initiated Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC) proceedings against the company being a corporate guarantor which have been subsequently withdrawn pursuant to the sanction of OTS (One Time settlement) by the lenders of KMLL. As stated in the note, KMLL has made part payments towards the OTS and there are overdues as on 31.03.2024 and banks have intimated cancellation of OTS. One of the lenders of KMLL has filed a Company petition with NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) under IBC on 20.12.2023 against KMLL and KMLL has filed its reply to the Company Petition and the same is kept for hearing on 04.06.2024. Another lender of KMLL has also filed a Company Petition with NCLT under IBC on 24.01.2024 against the Company and also against KMLL. The same is yet to come up for hearing. KMLL is seeking more time from the lenders for repayment of OTS dues. However, pending outcome of the above, the Company has made no provision against liability that may arise, if any, on account of invocation of the corporate guarantee w.r.t. pending repayment obligations by KMLL towards the lenders.

b. We draw attention to Note 34(b) of the standalone Ind AS financial statements with regard to Companys investment in and loans to Kesar Multimodal Logistics Limited (KMLL), a wholly owned subsidiary company, aggregating Rs. 9,803.04 lakhs and Rs. 6,201.83 lakhs respectively as at March 31, 2024. As stated in the said note, KMLL has incurred substantial losses till current year and the net worth of KMLL as at March 31, 2024 has been fully eroded. In view of the huge losses in KMLL and pendency of (IBC) proceedings, during the year ended 31.03.2022, the management as prudent accounting practice, had made the provision for impairment of loans and Investments of Rs. 6,858.33 lakhs @ 50% of the total loans and investments outstanding as on 31.03.2022. The management has taken a decision not to book the notional interest income as per IND AS on investments in KMLL (0% preference shares and Interest free Unsecured Loans) and as such the notional commission on corporate guarantee given on loans taken by KMLL w.e.f. 01.04.2021. Further, the Company has taken its Shareholders approval to enable the proposed divestment of the equity and preference shares of KMLL. In this respect, the Company has signed an SSPA (Shares Subscription and Purchase Agreement) with the DP World Multimodal Logistics Private Limited (Acquirer). The completion of SSPA is subject to the fulfilment of conditions precedent and necessary approvals from the regulatory/statutory authorities as detailed in SSPA. The present Long stop date of the SSPA is 31.07.2024. As stated in the note, the management will consider a final call of further provisions / write off/write back of its carrying value of investments and loans in KMLL once the proposed divestment is concluded. The above will have an impact on the profit and carrying values of these investments and loans.

c. We draw attention to Note 33 of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in respect of litigation with the Deendayal Port Trust (DPT) (formerly known as Kandla Port Trust (KPT)) in respect of their demand of transfer / upfront fees for change in the name and increase in lease rent on account of revision of rates for the leasehold lands and renewal of the said leases. As stated in Note, the Company had filed a Letters Patent Appeal (LPA) / Special Civil Application (SCA) in High Court of Gujarat against the demand raised by the DPT. Further, since the lease period is expired, the Company had filed LPA/SCA for the renewal of the said lease. The Honble Gujarat High Court has dismissed the LPA / SCA filed by the Company and the Company has filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Honble Supreme Court of India against the order of the Honble Gujarat High Court. However, pending the decision of Honble Supreme Court of India, no provision/adjustments have been made in the standalone Ind AS financial statements in respect of said incremental liability or any impact on the leased assets recognised being the same currently not ascertainable and accordingly depreciation on assets constructed on lease hold land has been continued to be charged and right to use lease assets are continued to be recognised based on the lease rent and the lease period as already determined and recognised in earlier years. The final outcome of the matter may have impact on the profits of the Company as well as the right to use lease assets recognized by the Company.

We conducted our audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act and Rules thereunder and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period.

These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Other than the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section, we have determined that there are no other key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report, Management Discussion and Analysis Report and Corporate Governance Report but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of this standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

(1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

(2) As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and except for the possible effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section, obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended except as otherwise stated in para (a) of the Basis of Qualified Opinion section of this report with regard to the impairment of non-current investment in and other non-current loan to Kesar Multimodal Logistics Limited (KMLL), a wholly owned subsidiary company (IND AS 36 – Impairment of Assets);

e. The matters described under the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company;

f. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B";

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended;

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/ provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act;

i. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the details of pending litigations in its standalone Ind AS financial statements - Refer Note 33 and 34 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements. However, as stated in the said notes, the impact of the above on financial statements of the Company cannot be ascertained at present;

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

(iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year.

(iv) (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material mis-statement.

(v) The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

(vi) On the basis of information and explanations given to us and based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

For Chandabhoy & Jassoobhoy Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 101647W Bhupendra T. Nagda Partner Membership No. 102580 UDIN: 24102580BKCJEX4749 Place: Mumbai Date: May 21, 2024

ANNEXURE ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Kesar Terminals and Infrastructure Limited on the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024]

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable interval and no material discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical assets and the book records. In our opinion, the frequency of verification of Property, Plant and Equipment is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company.

The leasehold lands have been transferred from Kesar Enterprises Limited to the Company on account of scheme of demerger sanctioned by Honble High Court of Bombay. However, Deendayal Port Trust has raised a demand towards transfer/upfront fees for which Company had filed a Letter Patent Appeal (LPA)/ Special Civil Application (SCA) in Honble High Court of Gujarat against the demand raised by the DPT. Further, for certain portion of leasehold land where the lease period is expired, the Company had filed LPA/SCA for the renewal of the said lease. However, vide Order dated 06.05.2022, the SCA and LCA filed by the Company has been dismissed by the Honble High Court of Gujarat. The Company has filed Special Leave Petition (SLP) in Honble Supreme Court of India against the order of Honble Gujarat High Court. Also Refer Note no. 33 of the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and Rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. As informed to us, no discrepancies were noticed on verification carried out during the year between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets during any point of time of the year. Hence, clause 3(ii) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company during the year.

(iii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has provided following loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security during the year: -

( Rs. in Lakhs)

Particulars Guarantees Security Loans Advances in nature of loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided / renewed during the year - Subsidiaries 759.90 - Others 5.17 Balance Outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases 10,811.00 - Subsidiaries (Also Refer Note 33 and 34 of the standalone Ind AS financial statements) 6201.83 - Others 3.62

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided during the year are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and interest has been stipulated. The loans given to wholly owned subsidiary are interest free. Loans aggregating to Rs. 1,313.90 lakhs given to wholly owned subsidiary have not been repaid and are overdue as at March 31, 2024.

(d) Loans aggregating to Rs. 1,313.90 lakhs given to wholly owned subsidiary are overdue as at March 31, 2024 of which loans aggregating to Rs. 1,144.50 lakhs are overdue for more than ninety days. No steps have been taken for the recovery of overdue amounts in view of the wholly owned subsidiary company to whom the loans are granted has incurred losses and has also defaulted in repayment of its borrowings from banks. Also refer Note 34 of the financial statements.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not renewed any loans which have fallen due during the year and no fresh loans were granted to settle the overdues of existing loans to the same parties.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and securities, the Company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year and hence the directives issued by Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules framed thereunder are not applicable.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has been generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other applicable statutory dues to the appropriate authorities during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no material undisputed statutory dues outstanding as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except Rs. 179.85 lakhs in respect of income tax payable for the financial year 2022-23.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no material statutory dues referred to in subclause (a) above which have not been deposited on account of any dispute as at March 31, 2024 except as under:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount ( in lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Remarks Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 7.92 Assessment Year 2013-14 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) - Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 142.26 Assessment Year 2013-14 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) - Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 15.61 Assessment Year 2014-15 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) - Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 21.82 Assessment Year 2017-18 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) -

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no such transactions not recorded in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to the lenders except that the Corporate guarantee given by the Company towards borrowings availed by Companys wholly owned subsidiary Company has been invoked by the bank. Also refer Note 34 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not declared as wilful defaulter by any banks or financial institution or other lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has utilised the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, the funds raised on short term basis have not been utilized for long term purposes by the Company during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has taken funds from following entity on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as per details below :

Nature of the fund taken Name of the lender Amount involved (Rs. In Lakhs) Name of the entity Relationship Nature of Transaction for which funds utilized Short term Loan KLJ Resources Ltd. 400.00 Kesar Multimodal Logistics Limited Wholly owned Subsidiary Utilised for repayment of loans to subsidiarys lenders

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the records of the Company examined by us, the Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Hence, Clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures during the year.

(xi) (a) Based on the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors during the year in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle blower complaints have been received by the Company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Hence Clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has internal audit system commensurate with size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the internal auditors for the period under audit were considered by us while framing our opinion on the financial statements of the Company.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them during the year.

(xvi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year. Clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is, therefore, not applicable to the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any CIC as a part of the Group.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. (xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and further based on our examination of the records of the Company, except for the possible effects of the matters mentioned in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company.

We further state that our reporting is based on the facts upto the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any unspent amounts in respect of any ongoing projects or other than any ongoing projects as specified in section 135 of the Companies Act. Hence, clause xx (a) and (b) of the order are not applicable to the Company for the year.

For Chandabhoy & Jassoobhoy Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 101647W Bhupendra T. Nagda Partner Membership No. 102580 UDIN: 24102580BKCJEX4749 Place: Mumbai Date: May 21, 2024

ANNEXURE ‘B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 2 (g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Kesar Terminals and Infrastructure Limited on the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024] Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the standalone Financial Statements under clause (i) of subsection 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements of Kesar Terminals and Infrastructure Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the ‘Guidance Note) issued by ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024 based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.