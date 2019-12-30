iifl-logo-icon 1
Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

35.45
(-9.91%)
Dec 30, 2019|03:41:07 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

14.45

15.77

19.96

25.46

Depreciation

-3.77

-3.45

-1.69

-1.77

Tax paid

-2.63

-1.63

-0.53

-3

Working capital

-1.39

7.77

-0.35

1.48

Other operating items

Operating

6.65

18.44

17.38

22.16

Capital expenditure

1.41

54.37

0.57

-29.57

Free cash flow

8.06

72.81

17.96

-7.4

Equity raised

281.69

239.61

186.87

136.12

Investing

12.78

9.92

11.46

21.35

Financing

122.91

47.54

-5.96

3.86

Dividends paid

0

1.37

1.09

0.54

Net in cash

425.45

371.27

211.43

154.47

