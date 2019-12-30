Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
14.45
15.77
19.96
25.46
Depreciation
-3.77
-3.45
-1.69
-1.77
Tax paid
-2.63
-1.63
-0.53
-3
Working capital
-1.39
7.77
-0.35
1.48
Other operating items
Operating
6.65
18.44
17.38
22.16
Capital expenditure
1.41
54.37
0.57
-29.57
Free cash flow
8.06
72.81
17.96
-7.4
Equity raised
281.69
239.61
186.87
136.12
Investing
12.78
9.92
11.46
21.35
Financing
122.91
47.54
-5.96
3.86
Dividends paid
0
1.37
1.09
0.54
Net in cash
425.45
371.27
211.43
154.47
No Record Found
