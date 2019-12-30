iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd Key Ratios

35.45
(-9.91%)
Dec 30, 2019|03:41:07 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.16

-4.99

-8.43

9.4

Op profit growth

-19.64

24.44

-28.26

-12.38

EBIT growth

-39.93

20.57

-44.38

-44.07

Net profit growth

39.34

115.34

35.47

-137.17

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

36.95

49.27

37.61

48.01

EBIT margin

12.51

22.32

17.59

28.96

Net profit margin

-52.36

-40.27

-17.76

-12

RoCE

3.67

6.24

6.09

7.67

RoNW

-51.2

-10.6

-3.2

-2.11

RoA

-3.84

-2.81

-1.53

-0.79

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-21.49

-15.42

0

0

Dividend per share

1.5

1.25

1

0.5

Cash EPS

-32.17

-25.94

-15.97

-14.12

Book value per share

0.22

20.75

51.98

59.62

Valuation ratios

P/E

-1.57

-1.16

0

0

P/CEPS

-1.04

-0.69

-7.99

-13.67

P/B

147.5

0.86

2.45

3.23

EV/EBIDTA

6.33

10.41

8.54

13.35

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

-8.12

-13.96

-9.45

Tax payout

10.15

7.28

16.53

-1,927.95

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

45.62

39.24

38.53

36.23

Inventory days

0.61

0.78

0.91

0.83

Creditor days

-144

-149.77

-70.2

-134.21

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.2

-0.37

-0.53

-1.02

Net debt / equity

290.48

8.7

0.15

1.59

Net debt / op. profit

4.38

9.57

0.53

4.49

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-22.86

-22.99

-20.02

-18.94

Other costs

-40.18

-27.73

-42.35

-33.03

Kesar Terminals : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.