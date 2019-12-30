Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.16
-4.99
-8.43
9.4
Op profit growth
-19.64
24.44
-28.26
-12.38
EBIT growth
-39.93
20.57
-44.38
-44.07
Net profit growth
39.34
115.34
35.47
-137.17
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
36.95
49.27
37.61
48.01
EBIT margin
12.51
22.32
17.59
28.96
Net profit margin
-52.36
-40.27
-17.76
-12
RoCE
3.67
6.24
6.09
7.67
RoNW
-51.2
-10.6
-3.2
-2.11
RoA
-3.84
-2.81
-1.53
-0.79
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-21.49
-15.42
0
0
Dividend per share
1.5
1.25
1
0.5
Cash EPS
-32.17
-25.94
-15.97
-14.12
Book value per share
0.22
20.75
51.98
59.62
Valuation ratios
P/E
-1.57
-1.16
0
0
P/CEPS
-1.04
-0.69
-7.99
-13.67
P/B
147.5
0.86
2.45
3.23
EV/EBIDTA
6.33
10.41
8.54
13.35
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
-8.12
-13.96
-9.45
Tax payout
10.15
7.28
16.53
-1,927.95
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
45.62
39.24
38.53
36.23
Inventory days
0.61
0.78
0.91
0.83
Creditor days
-144
-149.77
-70.2
-134.21
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.2
-0.37
-0.53
-1.02
Net debt / equity
290.48
8.7
0.15
1.59
Net debt / op. profit
4.38
9.57
0.53
4.49
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-22.86
-22.99
-20.02
-18.94
Other costs
-40.18
-27.73
-42.35
-33.03
