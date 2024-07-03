iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd Quarterly Results

35.45
(-9.91%)
Dec 30, 2019|03:41:07 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

8.88

8.13

8.13

8.11

7.27

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8.88

8.13

8.13

8.11

7.27

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.12

0.51

0.12

0.47

0.02

Total Income

9.01

8.64

8.25

8.58

7.29

Total Expenditure

6

4.69

6.09

5.82

5.07

PBIDT

3

3.95

2.16

2.76

2.22

Interest

9.55

9.33

9.03

9.02

27.35

PBDT

-6.55

-5.37

-6.87

-6.27

-25.13

Depreciation

2.66

2.75

2.79

2.81

2.8

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.39

0.65

0.36

0.39

0.41

Deferred Tax

-0.22

-0.19

-0.21

-0.16

-0.21

Reported Profit After Tax

-9.38

-8.58

-9.81

-9.31

-28.14

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-9.38

-8.58

-9.81

-9.31

-28.14

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-9.38

-8.58

-9.81

-9.31

-28.14

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-8.59

-7.85

-8.98

-8.52

-25.75

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

5.46

5.46

5.46

5.46

5.46

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

33.78

48.58

26.56

34.03

30.53

PBDTM(%)

-73.76

-66.05

-84.5

-77.31

-345.66

PATM(%)

-105.63

-105.53

-120.66

-114.79

-387.07

Kesar Terminals: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.