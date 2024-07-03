Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
8.88
8.13
8.13
8.11
7.27
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8.88
8.13
8.13
8.11
7.27
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.12
0.51
0.12
0.47
0.02
Total Income
9.01
8.64
8.25
8.58
7.29
Total Expenditure
6
4.69
6.09
5.82
5.07
PBIDT
3
3.95
2.16
2.76
2.22
Interest
9.55
9.33
9.03
9.02
27.35
PBDT
-6.55
-5.37
-6.87
-6.27
-25.13
Depreciation
2.66
2.75
2.79
2.81
2.8
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.39
0.65
0.36
0.39
0.41
Deferred Tax
-0.22
-0.19
-0.21
-0.16
-0.21
Reported Profit After Tax
-9.38
-8.58
-9.81
-9.31
-28.14
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-9.38
-8.58
-9.81
-9.31
-28.14
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-9.38
-8.58
-9.81
-9.31
-28.14
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-8.59
-7.85
-8.98
-8.52
-25.75
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.46
5.46
5.46
5.46
5.46
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
33.78
48.58
26.56
34.03
30.53
PBDTM(%)
-73.76
-66.05
-84.5
-77.31
-345.66
PATM(%)
-105.63
-105.53
-120.66
-114.79
-387.07
