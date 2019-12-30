Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.46
5.46
5.46
5.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
83.55
83.02
78.77
153.2
Net Worth
89.01
88.48
84.23
158.66
Minority Interest
Debt
73.85
69.8
68.11
65.11
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.37
2.51
3.08
3.28
Total Liabilities
165.23
160.79
155.42
227.05
Fixed Assets
67.31
70.59
73.78
76.96
Intangible Assets
Investments
68.58
69.6
68.58
106.94
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.48
3.77
3.39
11.15
Networking Capital
22.1
15.71
7.73
30.79
Inventories
0.06
0.06
0.07
0.07
Inventory Days
0.71
Sundry Debtors
3.3
4.1
2.73
3.75
Debtor Days
38.42
Other Current Assets
25.75
16.08
9.66
32.01
Sundry Creditors
-2.1
-0.7
-1.14
-2.65
Creditor Days
27.15
Other Current Liabilities
-4.91
-3.83
-3.59
-2.39
Cash
2.77
1.16
1.95
1.22
Total Assets
165.24
160.83
155.43
227.06
