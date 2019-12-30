iifl-logo-icon 1
Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

35.62

37.47

41.63

43.9

yoy growth (%)

-4.95

-9.97

-5.17

-0.14

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-8.46

-7.93

-6.84

-7.78

As % of sales

23.77

21.16

16.44

17.73

Other costs

-6.98

-7.11

-14.63

-9.22

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.6

18.98

35.16

21.01

Operating profit

20.16

22.43

20.14

26.89

OPM

56.61

59.85

48.39

61.25

Depreciation

-3.77

-3.45

-1.69

-1.77

Interest expense

-6.61

-6.84

-1.93

-2.39

Other income

4.68

3.63

3.45

2.74

Profit before tax

14.45

15.77

19.96

25.46

Taxes

-2.63

-1.63

-0.53

-3

Tax rate

-18.19

-10.38

-2.68

-11.8

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

11.82

14.13

19.43

22.46

Exceptional items

0

0

0

1.2

Net profit

11.82

14.13

19.43

23.66

yoy growth (%)

-16.31

-27.27

-17.89

52.31

NPM

33.2

37.71

46.67

53.91

