|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
35.62
37.47
41.63
43.9
yoy growth (%)
-4.95
-9.97
-5.17
-0.14
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-8.46
-7.93
-6.84
-7.78
As % of sales
23.77
21.16
16.44
17.73
Other costs
-6.98
-7.11
-14.63
-9.22
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.6
18.98
35.16
21.01
Operating profit
20.16
22.43
20.14
26.89
OPM
56.61
59.85
48.39
61.25
Depreciation
-3.77
-3.45
-1.69
-1.77
Interest expense
-6.61
-6.84
-1.93
-2.39
Other income
4.68
3.63
3.45
2.74
Profit before tax
14.45
15.77
19.96
25.46
Taxes
-2.63
-1.63
-0.53
-3
Tax rate
-18.19
-10.38
-2.68
-11.8
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
11.82
14.13
19.43
22.46
Exceptional items
0
0
0
1.2
Net profit
11.82
14.13
19.43
23.66
yoy growth (%)
-16.31
-27.27
-17.89
52.31
NPM
33.2
37.71
46.67
53.91
