Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd Board Meeting

35.45
(-9.91%)
Dec 30, 2019|03:41:07 PM

Kesar Terminals CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results KESAR TERMINALS & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation for Board Meeting for declaration of Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for 2nd quarter and Half year ended on 30.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024) Approval of Unaudited Financial results for the quarter and Half year ended on 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
KESAR TERMINALS & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the 1st Quarter ended on June 30 2024. KESAR TERMINALS & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for 30.06.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024) Appointment of Company Secretary & Compliance officer w.e.f. August 13, 2024 from the close of business hours. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting21 May 20249 May 2024
KESAR TERMINALS & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter & year ended on 31.03.2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.05.2024)
Board Meeting1 Feb 202418 Jan 2024
KESAR TERMINALS & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results(standalone & consolidated) for the quarter & nine months ended 31.12.2023. Outcome of the Board Meeting Unaudited Financial Results (standalone & consolidated) for the quarter & nine months ended 31.12.2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/02/2024)

