Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results KESAR TERMINALS & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation for Board Meeting for declaration of Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for 2nd quarter and Half year ended on 30.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024) Approval of Unaudited Financial results for the quarter and Half year ended on 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

KESAR TERMINALS & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the 1st Quarter ended on June 30 2024. KESAR TERMINALS & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for 30.06.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024) Appointment of Company Secretary & Compliance officer w.e.f. August 13, 2024 from the close of business hours. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 9 May 2024

KESAR TERMINALS & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter & year ended on 31.03.2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.05.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Feb 2024 18 Jan 2024