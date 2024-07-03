Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd Summary

Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Limited (KTIL) was incorporated on January 21, 2008 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Kesar Enterprises Ltd. (KEL). The Company was a pioneer in offering bulk liquid terminal services for various Importers and Exporters of Chemical Products, Petro-Chemicals, Edible and Non-Edible Oils and Petroleum Products. As per the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger, the Storage Division of Kesar Enterprises Ltd (KEL) was demerged and transferred to the Company as a going concern effective from January 1, 2009. The said Scheme became effective on March 29, 2010 and the Company ceased to be subsidiary of Kesar Enterprises Ltd effective from June 1, 2010. Pursuant to the Scheme of Demerger, in consideration of the transfer of Storage Undertaking into the Company, 47,53,113 Equity Shares of Rs.10 each, fully paid up were issued and allotted on 1st June 2010 by the Company to the shareholders of Kesar Enterprises Limited in the ratio of 10:7 i.e. for every 10 shares in KEL, 7 shares in the Company. The Companys equity shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd (BSE) and National Stock Exchange Ltd (NSE) effective from December 22, 2010.The Company is mainly In the business of bulk liquid storage and logistics. It has 2 terminals at Kandla, Gujarat. The tanks at Terminal No. 1 are situated right in front of the Jetties ensuring a quick and smooth loading and off-loading of bulk liquids at a high pumping rate. Multiple Jetty Lines permit simultaneous discharge of cargo from more than one vessel at any time.The Company took possession of about 10 acres of land at Kakinada Port in Andhra Pradesh and commenced their initial site development work. During 2015, the company inaugurated 1st phase of the Composite Logistics Hub Project of the Subsidiary Company - Kesar Multimodal Logistics Ltd. (KMLL) in Madhya Pradesh. The company has purchased about 16 acres of land at Pipavav port in Gujarat and is planning to put up a Bulk Liquid Storage Terminal and a Container Freight Station [CFS] at Pipavav. In 2017-18, Company acquired 25, 000 Equity Shares of Kesar Multimodal Logistics Ltd. and it was made Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of the Company effective from 16 February, 2018. The construction of the phase I of the subsidiary Company Kesar Multimodal Logistics Ltd., formed for the execution of the Composite Logistics Hub project on PPP basis at Powarkheda, Madhya Pradesh, was completed in 2018.