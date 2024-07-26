AGM 21/08/2024 Newspaper Publication - Regarding dispatch of Notice and Annual Report of 16th Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024) Proceedings of the 16th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Wednesday, August 21, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/08/2024) E-voting Results and Consolidated Scrutinizers Report for the 16th AGM of the Company held on Wednesday, August 21, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/08/2024)