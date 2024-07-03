SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹218.79
Prev. Close₹213.89
Turnover(Lac.)₹37.49
Day's High₹218.79
Day's Low₹204.25
52 Week's High₹325.05
52 Week's Low₹116.3
Book Value₹43.8
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)230.58
P/E33.53
EPS6.38
Divi. Yield0.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.41
10.41
10.41
2.08
Preference Capital
0.81
0
0
0
Reserves
24.85
10.72
7.03
16.96
Net Worth
36.07
21.13
17.44
19.04
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
12.17
14.37
18.1
14.97
yoy growth (%)
-15.3
-20.6
20.87
-36.27
Raw materials
0
0
-2.9
-2.53
As % of sales
0
0
16.01
16.89
Employee costs
-2.14
-2.41
-2.05
-1.84
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.87
-3.79
-2.93
-6.43
Depreciation
-4.51
-6.74
-7.48
-8.13
Tax paid
0.45
0.26
0.27
0.31
Working capital
-1.75
-0.46
2.05
-5.43
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-15.3
-20.6
20.87
-36.27
Op profit growth
-20.73
-22.98
66.6
-62.86
EBIT growth
-564.76
-120.53
-143.8
-131.97
Net profit growth
-173.75
31.92
-56.51
-304.37
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Karim Kamruddin Jaria
Executive Director & CFO
Nizar Nooruddin Rajwani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priyanka Sanatkumar Shastri
Independent Director
Sanjay Dayal
Independent Director
Amit Bhalchandra Nandedkar
Independent Director
Divakar Hebbar Kapoli
Independent Director
Payal Pravin Madhani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Crown Lifters Ltd
Summary
In 1986 Mr. Kamruddin Virji Jaria established Crown Lifters as a partnership firm engaged in crane renting business. In December 2002, Crown Lifters Private Limited was incorporated to take over the running business of Crown Lifters, the partnership firm along with its assets & liabilities. Upon take over by the Company, the Firm was dissolved. Mr. Karim Kamruddin Jaria partner of erstwhile M/s. Crown Lifters, Partnership firm, took over the control as a Promoter on incorporation of the Company in year 2002. The Company is one of the professional construction equipment hire Company which has been preferred by large (blue chip) companies.Company (including partnership firm M/s. Crown Lifters) is three decade old enterprise having its registered office at Andheri (W), Mumbai. Today, the Company is established player in construction equipment hire industry/material handling industry. On April 01, 2016 the Company sold 7 cranes to partnership firm M/s. Powerlift Crane Rentals and 1 crane to sole proprietorship firm M/s. Jal Maze.In 2012, Crane and More Mumbai Private Limited got amalgamated with the Company following the Order of Honble High Court of Judicature at Mumbai dated September 14, 2012, through the Scheme of Amalgamation, which became effective from September 30, 2012.In September 2016, the Company made a public issue of 5,52,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 6.68 Crore. Company currently has a fleet of cranes which includes Crawler cranes with latti
Read More
The Crown Lifters Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹205.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Crown Lifters Ltd is ₹230.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Crown Lifters Ltd is 33.53 and 4.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Crown Lifters Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Crown Lifters Ltd is ₹116.3 and ₹325.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Crown Lifters Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 91.66%, 3 Years at 96.25%, 1 Year at 76.40%, 6 Month at -30.80%, 3 Month at -13.47% and 1 Month at -5.36%.
