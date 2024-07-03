iifl-logo-icon 1
Crown Lifters Ltd Share Price

205.45
(-3.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:49:59 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open218.79
  • Day's High218.79
  • 52 Wk High325.05
  • Prev. Close213.89
  • Day's Low204.25
  • 52 Wk Low 116.3
  • Turnover (lac)37.49
  • P/E33.53
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value43.8
  • EPS6.38
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)230.58
  • Div. Yield0.19
Crown Lifters Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

218.79

Prev. Close

213.89

Turnover(Lac.)

37.49

Day's High

218.79

Day's Low

204.25

52 Week's High

325.05

52 Week's Low

116.3

Book Value

43.8

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

230.58

P/E

33.53

EPS

6.38

Divi. Yield

0.19

Crown Lifters Ltd Corporate Action

2 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.4

Record Date: 17 Nov, 2023

arrow

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Aug, 2024

arrow

8 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Crown Lifters Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Crown Lifters Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:11 PM
Nov-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.56%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.56%

Non-Promoter- 30.43%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.43%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Crown Lifters Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.41

10.41

10.41

2.08

Preference Capital

0.81

0

0

0

Reserves

24.85

10.72

7.03

16.96

Net Worth

36.07

21.13

17.44

19.04

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

12.17

14.37

18.1

14.97

yoy growth (%)

-15.3

-20.6

20.87

-36.27

Raw materials

0

0

-2.9

-2.53

As % of sales

0

0

16.01

16.89

Employee costs

-2.14

-2.41

-2.05

-1.84

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.87

-3.79

-2.93

-6.43

Depreciation

-4.51

-6.74

-7.48

-8.13

Tax paid

0.45

0.26

0.27

0.31

Working capital

-1.75

-0.46

2.05

-5.43

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-15.3

-20.6

20.87

-36.27

Op profit growth

-20.73

-22.98

66.6

-62.86

EBIT growth

-564.76

-120.53

-143.8

-131.97

Net profit growth

-173.75

31.92

-56.51

-304.37

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Crown Lifters Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Crown Lifters Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Karim Kamruddin Jaria

Executive Director & CFO

Nizar Nooruddin Rajwani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priyanka Sanatkumar Shastri

Independent Director

Sanjay Dayal

Independent Director

Amit Bhalchandra Nandedkar

Independent Director

Divakar Hebbar Kapoli

Independent Director

Payal Pravin Madhani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Crown Lifters Ltd

Summary

In 1986 Mr. Kamruddin Virji Jaria established Crown Lifters as a partnership firm engaged in crane renting business. In December 2002, Crown Lifters Private Limited was incorporated to take over the running business of Crown Lifters, the partnership firm along with its assets & liabilities. Upon take over by the Company, the Firm was dissolved. Mr. Karim Kamruddin Jaria partner of erstwhile M/s. Crown Lifters, Partnership firm, took over the control as a Promoter on incorporation of the Company in year 2002. The Company is one of the professional construction equipment hire Company which has been preferred by large (blue chip) companies.Company (including partnership firm M/s. Crown Lifters) is three decade old enterprise having its registered office at Andheri (W), Mumbai. Today, the Company is established player in construction equipment hire industry/material handling industry. On April 01, 2016 the Company sold 7 cranes to partnership firm M/s. Powerlift Crane Rentals and 1 crane to sole proprietorship firm M/s. Jal Maze.In 2012, Crane and More Mumbai Private Limited got amalgamated with the Company following the Order of Honble High Court of Judicature at Mumbai dated September 14, 2012, through the Scheme of Amalgamation, which became effective from September 30, 2012.In September 2016, the Company made a public issue of 5,52,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 6.68 Crore. Company currently has a fleet of cranes which includes Crawler cranes with latti
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Crown Lifters Ltd share price today?

The Crown Lifters Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹205.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Crown Lifters Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Crown Lifters Ltd is ₹230.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Crown Lifters Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Crown Lifters Ltd is 33.53 and 4.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Crown Lifters Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Crown Lifters Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Crown Lifters Ltd is ₹116.3 and ₹325.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Crown Lifters Ltd?

Crown Lifters Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 91.66%, 3 Years at 96.25%, 1 Year at 76.40%, 6 Month at -30.80%, 3 Month at -13.47% and 1 Month at -5.36%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Crown Lifters Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Crown Lifters Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.56 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 30.44 %

