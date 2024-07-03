Summary

In 1986 Mr. Kamruddin Virji Jaria established Crown Lifters as a partnership firm engaged in crane renting business. In December 2002, Crown Lifters Private Limited was incorporated to take over the running business of Crown Lifters, the partnership firm along with its assets & liabilities. Upon take over by the Company, the Firm was dissolved. Mr. Karim Kamruddin Jaria partner of erstwhile M/s. Crown Lifters, Partnership firm, took over the control as a Promoter on incorporation of the Company in year 2002. The Company is one of the professional construction equipment hire Company which has been preferred by large (blue chip) companies.Company (including partnership firm M/s. Crown Lifters) is three decade old enterprise having its registered office at Andheri (W), Mumbai. Today, the Company is established player in construction equipment hire industry/material handling industry. On April 01, 2016 the Company sold 7 cranes to partnership firm M/s. Powerlift Crane Rentals and 1 crane to sole proprietorship firm M/s. Jal Maze.In 2012, Crane and More Mumbai Private Limited got amalgamated with the Company following the Order of Honble High Court of Judicature at Mumbai dated September 14, 2012, through the Scheme of Amalgamation, which became effective from September 30, 2012.In September 2016, the Company made a public issue of 5,52,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 6.68 Crore. Company currently has a fleet of cranes which includes Crawler cranes with latti

