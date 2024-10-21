Board Meeting 21 Oct 2024 14 Oct 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Crown Lifters Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 21, 2024 to consider and take on record the unaudited financial results (on standalone basis) of the company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Crown Lifters Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/10/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

Board Meeting to be held on 05-09-2024 to consider Fund raising. Revised intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 05-09-2024 to consider Fund Raising Crown Lifters Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 05, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Aug 2024 16 Aug 2024

1. To take note of Secretarial Audit Report and to approve Directors Report thereof for the F.Y. 2023-24.2. To decide the day, date, time and venue of 22nd Annual General Meeting of the company and approve draft notice for calling AGM of the company thereof.3. To fix the date of closure of register of members and share transfer books of the company for the purpose of Annual General Meeting.4. To discuss any other matter with the permission of the chairman Crown Lifters Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 23, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/08/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 25 Jul 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters Crown Lifters Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 10, 2024 regarding Financial Results for quarter ended 30/06/2024 and other matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 25 Apr 2024

To consider and approve the audited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended as on March 31, 2024. Crown Lifters Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 23, 2024 regarding approval of financial results and others. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Apr 2024 2 Apr 2024

To consider Fund Raising Crown Lifters Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 05, 2024 for availing Cash Credit facility (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/04/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024

To consider Fund Raising Crown Lifters Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 08, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcemenet Dated on: 08/02/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 18 Jan 2024