iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Crown Lifters Ltd Board Meeting

206.07
(3.29%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Crown Lifters CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting21 Oct 202414 Oct 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Crown Lifters Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 21, 2024 to consider and take on record the unaudited financial results (on standalone basis) of the company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Crown Lifters Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/10/2024)
Board Meeting5 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
Board Meeting to be held on 05-09-2024 to consider Fund raising. Revised intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 05-09-2024 to consider Fund Raising Crown Lifters Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 05, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024)
Board Meeting23 Aug 202416 Aug 2024
1. To take note of Secretarial Audit Report and to approve Directors Report thereof for the F.Y. 2023-24.2. To decide the day, date, time and venue of 22nd Annual General Meeting of the company and approve draft notice for calling AGM of the company thereof.3. To fix the date of closure of register of members and share transfer books of the company for the purpose of Annual General Meeting.4. To discuss any other matter with the permission of the chairman Crown Lifters Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 23, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/08/2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 202425 Jul 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters Crown Lifters Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 10, 2024 regarding Financial Results for quarter ended 30/06/2024 and other matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
Board Meeting23 May 202425 Apr 2024
To consider and approve the audited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended as on March 31, 2024. Crown Lifters Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 23, 2024 regarding approval of financial results and others. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/05/2024)
Board Meeting5 Apr 20242 Apr 2024
To consider Fund Raising Crown Lifters Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 05, 2024 for availing Cash Credit facility (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/04/2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
To consider Fund Raising Crown Lifters Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 08, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcemenet Dated on: 08/02/2024)
Board Meeting29 Jan 202418 Jan 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 Crown Lifters Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. Crown Lifters Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/01/2024)

Crown Lifters: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Crown Lifters Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.