Crown Lifters Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.87
-3.79
-2.93
-6.43
Depreciation
-4.51
-6.74
-7.48
-8.13
Tax paid
0.45
0.26
0.27
0.31
Working capital
-1.75
-0.46
2.05
-5.43
Other operating items
Operating
-7.68
-10.73
-8.09
-19.68
Capital expenditure
-27.45
0.49
3.25
0.02
Free cash flow
-35.13
-10.24
-4.83
-19.66
Equity raised
28.75
35.76
41.07
53.31
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-3.11
34.91
-1.7
11.74
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-9.49
60.43
34.54
45.39
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.