Crown Lifters Ltd Cash Flow Statement

203.41
(-4.90%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Crown Lifters FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.87

-3.79

-2.93

-6.43

Depreciation

-4.51

-6.74

-7.48

-8.13

Tax paid

0.45

0.26

0.27

0.31

Working capital

-1.75

-0.46

2.05

-5.43

Other operating items

Operating

-7.68

-10.73

-8.09

-19.68

Capital expenditure

-27.45

0.49

3.25

0.02

Free cash flow

-35.13

-10.24

-4.83

-19.66

Equity raised

28.75

35.76

41.07

53.31

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-3.11

34.91

-1.7

11.74

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-9.49

60.43

34.54

45.39

