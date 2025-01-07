Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
12.17
14.37
18.1
14.97
yoy growth (%)
-15.3
-20.6
20.87
-36.27
Raw materials
0
0
-2.9
-2.53
As % of sales
0
0
16.01
16.89
Employee costs
-2.14
-2.41
-2.05
-1.84
As % of sales
17.59
16.79
11.34
12.28
Other costs
-4.92
-5.51
-4.78
-5.58
As % of sales (Other Cost)
40.42
38.35
26.4
37.27
Operating profit
5.11
6.44
8.37
5.02
OPM
41.97
44.85
46.23
33.54
Depreciation
-4.51
-6.74
-7.48
-8.13
Interest expense
-2.87
-3.57
-3.98
-4.03
Other income
0.4
0.07
0.15
0.71
Profit before tax
-1.87
-3.79
-2.93
-6.43
Taxes
0.45
0.26
0.27
0.31
Tax rate
-24.27
-7.04
-9.33
-4.91
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.41
-3.52
-2.65
-6.11
Exceptional items
4
0.01
0
0
Net profit
2.58
-3.5
-2.65
-6.11
yoy growth (%)
-173.75
31.92
-56.51
-304.37
NPM
21.25
-24.4
-14.68
-40.82
