Crown Lifters Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

203.54
(0.06%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:04:48 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

12.17

14.37

18.1

14.97

yoy growth (%)

-15.3

-20.6

20.87

-36.27

Raw materials

0

0

-2.9

-2.53

As % of sales

0

0

16.01

16.89

Employee costs

-2.14

-2.41

-2.05

-1.84

As % of sales

17.59

16.79

11.34

12.28

Other costs

-4.92

-5.51

-4.78

-5.58

As % of sales (Other Cost)

40.42

38.35

26.4

37.27

Operating profit

5.11

6.44

8.37

5.02

OPM

41.97

44.85

46.23

33.54

Depreciation

-4.51

-6.74

-7.48

-8.13

Interest expense

-2.87

-3.57

-3.98

-4.03

Other income

0.4

0.07

0.15

0.71

Profit before tax

-1.87

-3.79

-2.93

-6.43

Taxes

0.45

0.26

0.27

0.31

Tax rate

-24.27

-7.04

-9.33

-4.91

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.41

-3.52

-2.65

-6.11

Exceptional items

4

0.01

0

0

Net profit

2.58

-3.5

-2.65

-6.11

yoy growth (%)

-173.75

31.92

-56.51

-304.37

NPM

21.25

-24.4

-14.68

-40.82

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

