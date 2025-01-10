iifl-logo-icon 1
Crown Lifters Ltd Balance Sheet

198.15
(-2.54%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.41

10.41

10.41

2.08

Preference Capital

0.81

0

0

0

Reserves

24.85

10.72

7.03

16.96

Net Worth

36.07

21.13

17.44

19.04

Minority Interest

Debt

28.86

11.97

0

14.56

Deferred Tax Liability Net

2.64

2.36

3.47

0

Total Liabilities

67.57

35.46

20.91

33.6

Fixed Assets

72.87

20.39

13.45

21.35

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

2.77

Networking Capital

-24.56

3.38

6.71

7.8

Inventories

0

0

0.62

0.02

Inventory Days

0.59

Sundry Debtors

8.2

5.54

5.27

4.88

Debtor Days

146.29

Other Current Assets

8.36

1.9

4

4.43

Sundry Creditors

-1.22

-2.81

-0.85

-0.52

Creditor Days

15.58

Other Current Liabilities

-39.9

-1.25

-2.33

-1.01

Cash

19.27

11.68

0.75

1.7

Total Assets

67.58

35.45

20.91

33.62

