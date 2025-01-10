Crown Lifters Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.41
10.41
10.41
2.08
Preference Capital
0.81
0
0
0
Reserves
24.85
10.72
7.03
16.96
Net Worth
36.07
21.13
17.44
19.04
Minority Interest
Debt
28.86
11.97
0
14.56
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.64
2.36
3.47
0
Total Liabilities
67.57
35.46
20.91
33.6
Fixed Assets
72.87
20.39
13.45
21.35
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
2.77
Networking Capital
-24.56
3.38
6.71
7.8
Inventories
0
0
0.62
0.02
Inventory Days
0.59
Sundry Debtors
8.2
5.54
5.27
4.88
Debtor Days
146.29
Other Current Assets
8.36
1.9
4
4.43
Sundry Creditors
-1.22
-2.81
-0.85
-0.52
Creditor Days
15.58
Other Current Liabilities
-39.9
-1.25
-2.33
-1.01
Cash
19.27
11.68
0.75
1.7
Total Assets
67.58
35.45
20.91
33.62
