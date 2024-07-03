Crown Lifters Ltd Summary

In 1986 Mr. Kamruddin Virji Jaria established Crown Lifters as a partnership firm engaged in crane renting business. In December 2002, Crown Lifters Private Limited was incorporated to take over the running business of Crown Lifters, the partnership firm along with its assets & liabilities. Upon take over by the Company, the Firm was dissolved. Mr. Karim Kamruddin Jaria partner of erstwhile M/s. Crown Lifters, Partnership firm, took over the control as a Promoter on incorporation of the Company in year 2002. The Company is one of the professional construction equipment hire Company which has been preferred by large (blue chip) companies.Company (including partnership firm M/s. Crown Lifters) is three decade old enterprise having its registered office at Andheri (W), Mumbai. Today, the Company is established player in construction equipment hire industry/material handling industry. On April 01, 2016 the Company sold 7 cranes to partnership firm M/s. Powerlift Crane Rentals and 1 crane to sole proprietorship firm M/s. Jal Maze.In 2012, Crane and More Mumbai Private Limited got amalgamated with the Company following the Order of Honble High Court of Judicature at Mumbai dated September 14, 2012, through the Scheme of Amalgamation, which became effective from September 30, 2012.In September 2016, the Company made a public issue of 5,52,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 6.68 Crore. Company currently has a fleet of cranes which includes Crawler cranes with lattice boom, all terrain cranes with telescopic boom, Rough Terrain, etc. each with different working and tonnage capabilities. Crawlers constitute a major portion of the total fleet size owned. Over the last three decades, the Company has worked with some of the leaders in the engineering and construction industry like Reliance Industries Limited, Larsen & Turbo Limited, BHEL, Ultratech Cement Limited, Tata Projects Limited and many more.During year 2023-24, the Company has inserted object in ancillary object clause of Memorandum of Association vide special resolution passed on 27th May, 2023: To invest or otherwise employ or deal with money belonging to the Company in forex, bullion, commodity, equity, bonds, foreign equity, Foreign Depository Receipts, other securities and shares of an existing entity or a start-up or other movable or immovable property with or without security upon such terms and in such manner as may be thought proper from time to time, to vary such transactions and investments in such manner as the Directors may think fit subject to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.