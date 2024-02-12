Crown Lifters Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 08, 2024. CROWN LIFTERS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting to be held on 07-Mar-2024 As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024) Crown Lifters Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on March 07, 2024 As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/03/2024) Crown Lifters Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on March 07, 2024 As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/03/2024) Crown Lifters Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on March 07, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/03/2024)