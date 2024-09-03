Summary

Namo eWaste Management Limited was incorporated at Delhi, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated January 13, 2014 issued by the Registrar of Companies, National Capital Territory of Delhi and Haryana. The Company commenced commercial operations through a Certificate for Commencement of Business effective January 29, 2014. The Company is an E Waste collection, disposal and recycling company offering comprehensive services for recycling of electrical and electronic equipment (EEE) waste like Air Conditioners, Refrigerator, Laptop, Phones, Washing Machine, Fans etc. The services include e-waste collection, transportation, data destruction, IT Asset Disposition services, EPR services etc. catering to various MNCs, Indian Conglomerates and others. Electrical and electronic equipment comprises of many complex materials like batteries, plastics, glass, and ferrous and non-ferrous metals. These materials must be processed carefully to avoid releasing harmful chemicals into the environment.The Company carry out all recycling operations through its factory located at Faridabad in Haryana for processing of extract all of the components of an electrical item including precious and semi-precious metals like Copper, Aluminium, Iron etc. Apart from this, it has one Storage & Dismantling Unit, which is used for dismantling of e-waste. Their infrastructure in factory gives flexibility to process various types of E-waste and scrap, and manufacture alloys in line with the required com

