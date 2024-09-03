iifl-logo-icon 1
Namo eWaste Management Ltd Share Price

216.3
(-1.66%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:40:06 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open219.95
  • Day's High219.95
  • 52 Wk High284
  • Prev. Close219.95
  • Day's Low211.05
  • 52 Wk Low 135.2
  • Turnover (lac)79.59
  • P/E69.83
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS3.15
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)494.62
  • Div. Yield0
Namo eWaste Management Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

219.95

Prev. Close

219.95

Turnover(Lac.)

79.59

Day's High

219.95

Day's Low

211.05

52 Week's High

284

52 Week's Low

135.2

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

494.62

P/E

69.83

EPS

3.15

Divi. Yield

0

Namo eWaste Management Ltd Corporate Action

3 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Namo eWaste Management Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Namo eWaste Management Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:35 AM

06 Jan, 2025|07:35 AM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Apr-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.99%

Non-Promoter- 13.83%

Institutions: 13.83%

Non-Institutions: 17.16%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Namo eWaste Management Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.06

7.06

6.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

21.09

18.72

4.9

Net Worth

28.15

25.78

11.4

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

100.93

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

100.93

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.14

Namo eWaste Management Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Namo eWaste Management Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Akshay Jain

Whole-time Director

Parikshit Satish Deshmukh

Non Executive Director

Ujjwal Kumar

Independent Director

Rojina Thapa

Independent Director

Saurabh Shashwat

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sarita

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Namo eWaste Management Ltd

Summary

Summary

Namo eWaste Management Limited was incorporated at Delhi, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated January 13, 2014 issued by the Registrar of Companies, National Capital Territory of Delhi and Haryana. The Company commenced commercial operations through a Certificate for Commencement of Business effective January 29, 2014. The Company is an E Waste collection, disposal and recycling company offering comprehensive services for recycling of electrical and electronic equipment (EEE) waste like Air Conditioners, Refrigerator, Laptop, Phones, Washing Machine, Fans etc. The services include e-waste collection, transportation, data destruction, IT Asset Disposition services, EPR services etc. catering to various MNCs, Indian Conglomerates and others. Electrical and electronic equipment comprises of many complex materials like batteries, plastics, glass, and ferrous and non-ferrous metals. These materials must be processed carefully to avoid releasing harmful chemicals into the environment.The Company carry out all recycling operations through its factory located at Faridabad in Haryana for processing of extract all of the components of an electrical item including precious and semi-precious metals like Copper, Aluminium, Iron etc. Apart from this, it has one Storage & Dismantling Unit, which is used for dismantling of e-waste. Their infrastructure in factory gives flexibility to process various types of E-waste and scrap, and manufacture alloys in line with the required com
Company FAQs

What is the Namo eWaste Management Ltd share price today?

The Namo eWaste Management Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹216.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Namo eWaste Management Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Namo eWaste Management Ltd is ₹494.62 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Namo eWaste Management Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Namo eWaste Management Ltd is 69.83 and 6.34 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Namo eWaste Management Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Namo eWaste Management Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Namo eWaste Management Ltd is ₹135.2 and ₹284 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Namo eWaste Management Ltd?

Namo eWaste Management Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 27.57%, 3 Month at 21.31% and 1 Month at 3.25%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Namo eWaste Management Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Namo eWaste Management Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.99 %
Institutions - 8.10 %
Public - 22.90 %

