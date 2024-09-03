Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹219.95
Prev. Close₹219.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹79.59
Day's High₹219.95
Day's Low₹211.05
52 Week's High₹284
52 Week's Low₹135.2
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)494.62
P/E69.83
EPS3.15
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.06
7.06
6.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
21.09
18.72
4.9
Net Worth
28.15
25.78
11.4
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
100.93
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
100.93
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Akshay Jain
Whole-time Director
Parikshit Satish Deshmukh
Non Executive Director
Ujjwal Kumar
Independent Director
Rojina Thapa
Independent Director
Saurabh Shashwat
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sarita
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Namo eWaste Management Ltd
Summary
Namo eWaste Management Limited was incorporated at Delhi, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated January 13, 2014 issued by the Registrar of Companies, National Capital Territory of Delhi and Haryana. The Company commenced commercial operations through a Certificate for Commencement of Business effective January 29, 2014. The Company is an E Waste collection, disposal and recycling company offering comprehensive services for recycling of electrical and electronic equipment (EEE) waste like Air Conditioners, Refrigerator, Laptop, Phones, Washing Machine, Fans etc. The services include e-waste collection, transportation, data destruction, IT Asset Disposition services, EPR services etc. catering to various MNCs, Indian Conglomerates and others. Electrical and electronic equipment comprises of many complex materials like batteries, plastics, glass, and ferrous and non-ferrous metals. These materials must be processed carefully to avoid releasing harmful chemicals into the environment.The Company carry out all recycling operations through its factory located at Faridabad in Haryana for processing of extract all of the components of an electrical item including precious and semi-precious metals like Copper, Aluminium, Iron etc. Apart from this, it has one Storage & Dismantling Unit, which is used for dismantling of e-waste. Their infrastructure in factory gives flexibility to process various types of E-waste and scrap, and manufacture alloys in line with the required com
Read More
The Namo eWaste Management Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹216.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Namo eWaste Management Ltd is ₹494.62 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Namo eWaste Management Ltd is 69.83 and 6.34 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Namo eWaste Management Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Namo eWaste Management Ltd is ₹135.2 and ₹284 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Namo eWaste Management Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 27.57%, 3 Month at 21.31% and 1 Month at 3.25%.
