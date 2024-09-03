Namo eWaste Management Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
100.93
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
100.93
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.14
Total Income
101.08
Total Expenditure
89.67
PBIDT
11.41
Interest
1.17
PBDT
10.24
Depreciation
1.17
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
2.28
Deferred Tax
0
Reported Profit After Tax
6.79
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
6.79
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.05
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
6.84
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.03
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
16.84
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.3
PBDTM(%)
10.14
PATM(%)
6.72
