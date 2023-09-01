To,

The Board of Directors of

Namo eWaste Management Limited

B-91, Private No. A-6, Basement, Main Road, Kalkaji, South Delhi, New Delhi-110019, Delhi, India.

Dear Sirs,

Reference: - Proposed Public Issue of Equity Shares of Namo eWaste Management Limited.

We have examined the attached Restated Financial Statement of Namo eWaste Management Limited (hereunder referred to "the Company", "Issuer") comprising the Restated Standalone Financial Statements of the company constituting the Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, the Restated Statement of Profit & Loss and the Restated Cash Flow Statement for the year ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 and the Restated Consolidated Financial Statements of the company constituting the Restated Consolidated Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at March 31, 2024, the Restated Consolidated Statement of Profit & Loss and the Restated Consolidated Cash Flow Statement for the year ended March 31, 2024, the statement of Significant Accounting Policies and other explanatory Information (Collectively the Restated Financial Statement) as approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on August 10, 2024 for the purpose of inclusion in the Red Herring Prospectus/ Prospectus ("Offer Document") in connection with its proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO) of equity shares, prepared by the Company in connection with its Initial Public Offer of Equity Shares (IPO) prepared in terms of the requirement of:-

a) Section 26 & 32 of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013 as amended (the "Act");

b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 as amended ("SEBI ICDR Regulations"); and

c) The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2020) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India as amended from time to time. ("The Guidance Note")

The companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Financial Statement for the purpose of inclusion in the Offer Document to be filed with Stock Exchange, Securities and Exchange Board of India, and Registrar of Companies, Delhi in connection with the proposed IPO. The Restated Financial Statements have been prepared by the management of the Company for the year ended on March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 on the basis of notes to restatement in Annexure IV to the Restated Financial Statement. The Board of Directors of the companys responsibility includes designing, implementing, and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Financial Statement. The Board of Directors is also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Company complies with the Companies Act, SEBI (ICDR) Regulations and the Guidance Note.

We, M/s. S.R. Goyal & Co, Chartered Accountants have been subjected to the peer review process of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and our peer Review Certificate dated 24th September, 2021 is valid till 30th September, 2024. We confirm that there is no express refusal by the peer review board of ICAI to renew the certificate and the process to renew the peer review certificate has been initiated by us.

We have examined such Restated Financial Statement taking into consideration:

a) The terms of reference and terms of our engagement agreed upon with you in accordance with our engagement letter dated March 20, 2024 in connection with the proposed IPO of equity shares of the Company;

b) The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI;

c) Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Restated Financial Statements; and

d) The requirements of Section 26 & 32 of the Act and the SEBI ICDR Regulations. Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the SEBI ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the IPO.

This Restated Financial Statements have been compiled by the management from the:

a) Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the company as at and for the year ended on March 31, 2024 and the Audited Standalone Financial Statements of the company as at and for the year ended on March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 prepared in

accordance with the Accounting Standards as prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India,

b) The consolidated financial statement includes financial statements and other financial information in relation to the subsidiary entity which are audited by previous auditor as listed below: Name of the entity Status Relationship Name of Audit Firm Period audited by previous auditor Techeco Waste Management LLP Limited Liability Partnership Subsidiary V.S. Kankariya & Co. 1st April 2023 to 31st March 2024

For the purpose of our examination, we have relied on the Auditors Report dated 10th July, 2024 on the consolidated financial statements of the company as at and for the year ended 31st March 2024 and Auditors Report dated 05th September, 2023 and 01st September, 2022 on the standalone financial statements of the company as at and for the year ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 respectively, issued by the Previous Auditor Santosh Gupta & Co.,

The modification in restated financials were carried out based on the modified reports, if any, issued by Previous Auditor which is giving rise to modifications on the consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended March 31, 2024 and standalone financial statements as at and for the years ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022.

a) The Restated Financial Statement have been made after incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting policies retrospectively in respective financial years to reflect the same accounting treatment as per the changed accounting policy for all reporting periods, if any;

b) The Restated Financial Statement have been made after incorporating adjustments for prior period and other material amounts in the respective financial year to which they relate;

c) Extra-ordinary items that need to be disclosed separately in the accounts have been disclosed wherever required;

d) Profits and losses have been arrived at after charging all expenses including depreciation and after making such adjustments/restatements and regroupings as in our opinion are appropriate and are to be read in accordance with the Significant Accounting Polices and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV to this report;

e) Adjustments in Restated Financial Statement have been made in accordance with the correct accounting policies,

f) There was no change in accounting policies, which needs to be adjusted in the Restated Financial Statement.

g) There are no revaluation reserves, which need to be disclosed separately in the Restated Financial Statement

h) The Company has not paid dividend during FY 2021-22 to FY 2023-24.

i) The Restated Financial Statements does not contain any qualifications requiring adjustments.

We have also examined the following other financial information relating to the company prepared by the Management and as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company and annexed to this report relating to the Group for Financial year ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 proposed to be included in the Offer Document for the proposed IPO.

Restated Statement of Share Capital, Reserves and Surplus Annexure-A Restated Statement of Long Term and Short - Term Borrowings/ Statement of principle Term of Secured Term loan and Assets charges as security and Statement of term & Condition of unsecured Loans/ Statement of Principal Terms of Secured Short-Term Borrowings. Annexure-B, B(A) and B(B) Restated Statement of Deferred Tax Assets / (Liabilities) Annexure-C Restated Statement of Long-term Provisions Annexure-D Restated Statement of Trade Payables Annexure-E Restated Statement of Other Current Liabilities and short-term Provisions Annexure-F Restated Statement of Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets Annexure-G Restated Statement of Long-Term Loans and Advances Annexure-H Restated Statement of Inventories Annexure-I Restated Statement of Trade Receivables Annexure-J

Restated Statement of Cash & Cash Equivalents Annexure-K Restated Statement of Short-Term Loans and Advances Annexure-L Restated Statement of Other Current Assets Annexure-M Restated Statement of Turnover Annexure-N Restated Statement of Non- Operating Income Annexure-O Restated Statement of Cost of Material Consumed and Purchase of Stock in Trade Annexure-P Restated Statement of Changes in Inventories Annexure-Q Restated Statement of Employee Benefits Expenses Annexure-R Restated Statement of Finance Cost Annexure-S Restated Statement of Depreciation & Amortization Annexure-T Restated Statement of Other Expenses Annexure-U Restated Statement of Mandatory Accounting Ratios Annexure-V Restated Statement of Related Party Transaction Annexure-W Restated Statement of Capitalization Annexure-X Restated Statement of Contingent Liabilities Annexure-Y Restated Statement of Other Financial Ratio Annexure-Z Restated Statement of Tax Shelter Annexure-AA Significant Accounting Policy and Notes to The Restated Financial Statements Annexure-IV Material Adjustment to the Restated Financial Annexure-V

In our opinion and to the best of information and explanation provided to us, the Restated Financial Statement of the Company, read with significant accounting policies and notes to accounts as appearing in Annexure IV are prepared after providing appropriate adjustments and regroupings as considered appropriate.

The preparation and presentation of the Restated Financial Statements referred to above are based on the Audited financial statements of the Company and are in accordance with the provisions of the Act and SEBI ICDR Regulations. The Financial Statements and information referred to above is the responsibility of the management of the Company.

The report should not in any way be construed as a re-issuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by any other Firm of Chartered Accountants nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to therein.

We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

In our opinion, the above Restated Financial Statements along with Annexure A to AA of this report read with the respective Significant Accounting Polices and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV and V are prepared after making adjustments and regrouping as considered appropriate and have been prepared in accordance with the Companies Act, SEBI ICDR Regulations, Engagement Letter and Guidance Note issued by ICAI and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, to the extent applicable.

Our report is intended solely for use of the management and for inclusion in the Offer Document in connection with the Proposed SME IPO of Equity Shares of the Company and our report should not be used, referred to or distributed for any other purpose without our prior consent in writing. Accordingly, we do not accept or assume any liability or any duty of care for anyother purpose or to any other person to whom this report is shown or into whose hands it may come without our prior consent in writing.

For, S.R. Goyal & Co. Chartered Accountant FRN: 001537C