Namo eWaste Management Ltd Summary

Namo eWaste Management Limited was incorporated at Delhi, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated January 13, 2014 issued by the Registrar of Companies, National Capital Territory of Delhi and Haryana. The Company commenced commercial operations through a Certificate for Commencement of Business effective January 29, 2014. The Company is an E Waste collection, disposal and recycling company offering comprehensive services for recycling of electrical and electronic equipment (EEE) waste like Air Conditioners, Refrigerator, Laptop, Phones, Washing Machine, Fans etc. The services include e-waste collection, transportation, data destruction, IT Asset Disposition services, EPR services etc. catering to various MNCs, Indian Conglomerates and others. Electrical and electronic equipment comprises of many complex materials like batteries, plastics, glass, and ferrous and non-ferrous metals. These materials must be processed carefully to avoid releasing harmful chemicals into the environment.The Company carry out all recycling operations through its factory located at Faridabad in Haryana for processing of extract all of the components of an electrical item including precious and semi-precious metals like Copper, Aluminium, Iron etc. Apart from this, it has one Storage & Dismantling Unit, which is used for dismantling of e-waste. Their infrastructure in factory gives flexibility to process various types of E-waste and scrap, and manufacture alloys in line with the required composition and also enables Company to process and utilize various types of scrap. This include machineries and other handling equipment to facilitate smooth recycling process.Further, as a certification of the quality assurance, Company received ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management System, ISO 14001:2015 for Environmental Management System, ISO 27001:2022 for Information Security Management System & ISO 45001:2018 for Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems for handling hazardous products and disposing them safely to keep environment green. In April 2023, to expand business operations, the Company acquired Techeco Waste Management LLP, which was carrying on the business of ewaste recycling as partnership firm since October 2018. The Company is proposing the Public Offer of 72,06,000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue.