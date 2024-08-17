SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹650
Prev. Close₹640.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,515.08
Day's High₹655
Day's Low₹635.1
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8,020.43
P/E136.69
EPS4.71
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
Equity Capital
16.87
16.87
16.86
16.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
311.26
316.2
311.34
357.57
Net Worth
328.13
333.07
328.2
374.42
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
Revenue
83.19
83.14
100.74
137.04
yoy growth (%)
0.05
-17.46
-26.48
Raw materials
-27.96
-36.13
-61.52
-48.29
As % of sales
33.6
43.45
61.07
35.23
Employee costs
-8.09
-5.42
-4.45
-16.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
Profit before tax
1.74
5.12
5.89
15.93
Depreciation
-9.48
-9.29
-8.64
-8.79
Tax paid
-6.91
-0.47
1.75
-1.75
Working capital
24.9
-0.74
-25.4
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.05
-17.46
-26.48
Op profit growth
-5.51
-18.05
-41.28
EBIT growth
-23.78
-7.44
-35.53
Net profit growth
-211.29
58
-79.26
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
Gross Sales
1,514.56
1,201.48
1,405.29
1,179.28
1,027.72
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,514.56
1,201.48
1,405.29
1,179.28
1,027.72
Other Operating Income
155.22
106.63
81.02
75.8
36.47
Other Income
96.29
70.57
6.5
7.48
8.78
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Vice Chairman
Jaidev R Shroff
Director
Vikram R Shroff
Chairman
Hardeep Singh
Director
Vinod Sethi
Director
Vasant P Gandhi
Company Secretary
K Pushpalatha
Director
Deepak Vohra
Whole-time Director
Pragna C Mankermi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Advanta Ltd Merged
Summary
Advanta India Limited is the the First Indian Multinational Seed Company with global footprint. They are the company with a strong presence in the domestic & International market who has been steadily investing in research, development and technology. They have unique, superior & proprietary germplasm and intellectual properties which give us a robust platform for the growth. Advanta has leadership position in crops like Sunflower, Rice, Corn, Mustard, Cotton, Tropical, Temperate, Vegetables etc.Advanta India Ltd was incorporated on January 24, 1994 as ITC Zeneca Ltd. The company was formed as a joint venture between ITC Ltd and Zeneca Ltd. In April 1994, the company acquired the seeds business of Hysun India Ltd.In March 1997, Zeneca Ltd transferrted their shareholding to Advanta Lambda BV and in April 1998, ITC Ltd transferred their shareholding to Agro Tech Foods Ltd. Hence the name of the company was changed into Advanta India Ltd on Septembet 30, 1998. In March 2005, Advanta Lambda transferred their shareholding to Advanta Netherlands Holding BV and in July 2005, Agro Tech Foods Ltd transferred their shareholding to Advanta Finance BV. On March 17, 2006, Advanta Finance B.V. and Advanta Netherlands Holdings B.V., sold their respective shareholdings in Advanta India to Bio-win Corporation Limited. Consequently, Advanta India became a wholly owned subsidiary of Bio-win Corporation with effect from March 17, 2006. United Phosphorus Ltd acquired the shareholding of Bio-win C
Read More
