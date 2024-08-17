iifl-logo-icon 1
Advanta Ltd Merged Share Price

643.5
(0.46%)
Jul 29, 2016

Advanta Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

650

Prev. Close

640.55

Turnover(Lac.)

2,515.08

Day's High

655

Day's Low

635.1

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8,020.43

P/E

136.69

EPS

4.71

Divi. Yield

0

Advanta Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Advanta Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Advanta Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Jun-2016Mar-2016Dec-2015Sep-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 7.47%

Foreign: 7.47%

Indian: 42.13%

Non-Promoter- 12.71%

Institutions: 12.71%

Non-Institutions: 5.80%

Custodian: 31.87%

Share Price

Advanta Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2014Dec-2013Dec-2012Dec-2011

Equity Capital

16.87

16.87

16.86

16.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

311.26

316.2

311.34

357.57

Net Worth

328.13

333.07

328.2

374.42

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2014Dec-2013Dec-2012Dec-2011

Revenue

83.19

83.14

100.74

137.04

yoy growth (%)

0.05

-17.46

-26.48

Raw materials

-27.96

-36.13

-61.52

-48.29

As % of sales

33.6

43.45

61.07

35.23

Employee costs

-8.09

-5.42

-4.45

-16.17

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2014Dec-2013Dec-2012Dec-2011

Profit before tax

1.74

5.12

5.89

15.93

Depreciation

-9.48

-9.29

-8.64

-8.79

Tax paid

-6.91

-0.47

1.75

-1.75

Working capital

24.9

-0.74

-25.4

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarDec-2014Dec-2013Dec-2012Dec-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0.05

-17.46

-26.48

Op profit growth

-5.51

-18.05

-41.28

EBIT growth

-23.78

-7.44

-35.53

Net profit growth

-211.29

58

-79.26

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Dec-2015Dec-2014Dec-2013Dec-2012

Gross Sales

1,514.56

1,201.48

1,405.29

1,179.28

1,027.72

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,514.56

1,201.48

1,405.29

1,179.28

1,027.72

Other Operating Income

155.22

106.63

81.02

75.8

36.47

Other Income

96.29

70.57

6.5

7.48

8.78

Advanta Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Advanta Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Vice Chairman

Jaidev R Shroff

Director

Vikram R Shroff

Chairman

Hardeep Singh

Director

Vinod Sethi

Director

Vasant P Gandhi

Company Secretary

K Pushpalatha

Director

Deepak Vohra

Whole-time Director

Pragna C Mankermi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Advanta Ltd Merged

Summary

Advanta India Limited is the the First Indian Multinational Seed Company with global footprint. They are the company with a strong presence in the domestic & International market who has been steadily investing in research, development and technology. They have unique, superior & proprietary germplasm and intellectual properties which give us a robust platform for the growth. Advanta has leadership position in crops like Sunflower, Rice, Corn, Mustard, Cotton, Tropical, Temperate, Vegetables etc.Advanta India Ltd was incorporated on January 24, 1994 as ITC Zeneca Ltd. The company was formed as a joint venture between ITC Ltd and Zeneca Ltd. In April 1994, the company acquired the seeds business of Hysun India Ltd.In March 1997, Zeneca Ltd transferrted their shareholding to Advanta Lambda BV and in April 1998, ITC Ltd transferred their shareholding to Agro Tech Foods Ltd. Hence the name of the company was changed into Advanta India Ltd on Septembet 30, 1998. In March 2005, Advanta Lambda transferred their shareholding to Advanta Netherlands Holding BV and in July 2005, Agro Tech Foods Ltd transferred their shareholding to Advanta Finance BV. On March 17, 2006, Advanta Finance B.V. and Advanta Netherlands Holdings B.V., sold their respective shareholdings in Advanta India to Bio-win Corporation Limited. Consequently, Advanta India became a wholly owned subsidiary of Bio-win Corporation with effect from March 17, 2006. United Phosphorus Ltd acquired the shareholding of Bio-win C
