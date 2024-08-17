Summary

Advanta India Limited is the the First Indian Multinational Seed Company with global footprint. They are the company with a strong presence in the domestic & International market who has been steadily investing in research, development and technology. They have unique, superior & proprietary germplasm and intellectual properties which give us a robust platform for the growth. Advanta has leadership position in crops like Sunflower, Rice, Corn, Mustard, Cotton, Tropical, Temperate, Vegetables etc.Advanta India Ltd was incorporated on January 24, 1994 as ITC Zeneca Ltd. The company was formed as a joint venture between ITC Ltd and Zeneca Ltd. In April 1994, the company acquired the seeds business of Hysun India Ltd.In March 1997, Zeneca Ltd transferrted their shareholding to Advanta Lambda BV and in April 1998, ITC Ltd transferred their shareholding to Agro Tech Foods Ltd. Hence the name of the company was changed into Advanta India Ltd on Septembet 30, 1998. In March 2005, Advanta Lambda transferred their shareholding to Advanta Netherlands Holding BV and in July 2005, Agro Tech Foods Ltd transferred their shareholding to Advanta Finance BV. On March 17, 2006, Advanta Finance B.V. and Advanta Netherlands Holdings B.V., sold their respective shareholdings in Advanta India to Bio-win Corporation Limited. Consequently, Advanta India became a wholly owned subsidiary of Bio-win Corporation with effect from March 17, 2006. United Phosphorus Ltd acquired the shareholding of Bio-win C

