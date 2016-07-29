iifl-logo-icon 1
Advanta Ltd Merged Shareholding Pattern

643.5
(0.46%)
Jul 29, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Advanta Ltd Merged SHAREHOLDING

Jun-2016Mar-2016Dec-2015Sep-2015Jun-2015

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

7.47%

8.89%

4.85%

5.04%

5.49%

Indian

42.13%

50.14%

54.26%

54.45%

58.57%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

12.71%

14.86%

14.79%

17.23%

18.75%

Non-Institutions

5.8%

7.13%

7.08%

7.45%

8.57%

Total Non-Promoter

18.51%

22%

21.87%

24.69%

27.32%

Custodian

31.87%

18.96%

18.99%

15.8%

8.6%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Jun-2016Mar-2016Dec-2015Sep-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 7.47%

Foreign: 7.47%

Indian: 42.13%

Non-Promoter- 12.71%

Institutions: 12.71%

Non-Institutions: 5.80%

Custodian: 31.87%

Advanta Ltd Merged: Related NEWS

No Record Found

