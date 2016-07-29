Invest wise with Expert advice
|Jun-2016
|Mar-2016
|Dec-2015
|Sep-2015
|Jun-2015
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
7.47%
8.89%
4.85%
5.04%
5.49%
Indian
42.13%
50.14%
54.26%
54.45%
58.57%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
12.71%
14.86%
14.79%
17.23%
18.75%
Non-Institutions
5.8%
7.13%
7.08%
7.45%
8.57%
Total Non-Promoter
18.51%
22%
21.87%
24.69%
27.32%
Custodian
31.87%
18.96%
18.99%
15.8%
8.6%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
