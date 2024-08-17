Advanta Ltd Merged Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
Gross Sales
1,514.56
1,201.48
1,405.29
1,179.28
1,027.72
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,514.56
1,201.48
1,405.29
1,179.28
1,027.72
Other Operating Income
155.22
106.63
81.02
75.8
36.47
Other Income
96.29
70.57
6.5
7.48
8.78
Total Income
1,766.07
1,378.68
1,492.8
1,262.56
1,072.98
Total Expenditure
1,459.81
1,096.98
1,251.47
1,084.79
904.82
PBIDT
306.26
281.7
241.33
177.77
168.16
Interest
69.16
83.34
119.82
92.98
67.98
PBDT
237.1
198.36
121.5
84.79
100.18
Depreciation
51.22
39.22
39.49
36.79
32.38
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
62.32
6.41
-1.52
3.5
8.43
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
123.56
152.73
83.54
44.49
59.36
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
123.56
152.73
83.54
44.49
59.36
Extra-ordinary Items
-32.96
-17.35
-8.88
-15.47
-4.11
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
156.52
170.08
92.42
59.96
63.48
EPS (Unit Curr.)
13
16.48
9.9
5.28
35.2
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
20.94
20.91
16.87
16.87
16.86
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
2,85,43,232
2,92,38,010
58,45,657
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
33.83
34.66
34.66
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
5,58,27,863
5,51,04,316
1,10,17,486
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
66.17
65.33
65.33
PBIDTM(%)
20.22
23.44
17.17
15.07
16.36
PBDTM(%)
15.65
16.5
8.64
7.18
9.74
PATM(%)
8.15
12.71
5.94
3.77
5.77
