Advanta Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

643.5
(0.46%)
Jul 29, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2014Dec-2013Dec-2012Dec-2011

Equity Capital

16.87

16.87

16.86

16.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

311.26

316.2

311.34

357.57

Net Worth

328.13

333.07

328.2

374.42

Minority Interest

Debt

373.96

523.09

509.12

572.96

Deferred Tax Liability Net

6.91

8.1

0

0

Total Liabilities

709

864.26

837.32

947.38

Fixed Assets

43.97

51.16

58.66

55.98

Intangible Assets

Investments

378.63

378.63

378.68

412.24

Deferred Tax Asset Net

5.32

7.62

0

0

Networking Capital

258.39

396.79

392.39

461.83

Inventories

19.88

6.61

13.02

50.36

Inventory Days

87.22

29.01

47.17

134.12

Sundry Debtors

13.13

10.59

13.55

23.52

Debtor Days

57.6

46.48

49.09

62.64

Other Current Assets

259.55

441.28

416.79

448.06

Sundry Creditors

-17.46

-11.69

-17.47

-27.72

Creditor Days

76.6

51.31

63.29

73.82

Other Current Liabilities

-16.71

-50

-33.5

-32.39

Cash

22.68

30.06

7.58

17.33

Total Assets

708.99

864.26

837.31

947.38

