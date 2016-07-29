Advanta Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
Equity Capital
16.87
16.87
16.86
16.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
311.26
316.2
311.34
357.57
Net Worth
328.13
333.07
328.2
374.42
Minority Interest
Debt
373.96
523.09
509.12
572.96
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.91
8.1
0
0
Total Liabilities
709
864.26
837.32
947.38
Fixed Assets
43.97
51.16
58.66
55.98
Intangible Assets
Investments
378.63
378.63
378.68
412.24
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.32
7.62
0
0
Networking Capital
258.39
396.79
392.39
461.83
Inventories
19.88
6.61
13.02
50.36
Inventory Days
87.22
29.01
47.17
134.12
Sundry Debtors
13.13
10.59
13.55
23.52
Debtor Days
57.6
46.48
49.09
62.64
Other Current Assets
259.55
441.28
416.79
448.06
Sundry Creditors
-17.46
-11.69
-17.47
-27.72
Creditor Days
76.6
51.31
63.29
73.82
Other Current Liabilities
-16.71
-50
-33.5
-32.39
Cash
22.68
30.06
7.58
17.33
Total Assets
708.99
864.26
837.31
947.38
