|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
Revenue
83.19
83.14
100.74
137.04
yoy growth (%)
0.05
-17.46
-26.48
Raw materials
-27.96
-36.13
-61.52
-48.29
As % of sales
33.6
43.45
61.07
35.23
Employee costs
-8.09
-5.42
-4.45
-16.17
As % of sales
9.72
6.51
4.42
11.8
Other costs
-29.06
-22.46
-11.41
-32.82
As % of sales (Other Cost)
34.94
27.02
11.33
23.95
Operating profit
18.07
19.12
23.34
39.75
OPM
21.72
23
23.16
29
Depreciation
-9.48
-9.29
-8.64
-8.79
Interest expense
-27.52
-33.27
-35.59
-48.42
Other income
20.67
28.57
26.79
33.39
Profit before tax
1.74
5.12
5.89
15.93
Taxes
-6.91
-0.47
1.75
-1.75
Tax rate
-396.41
-9.35
29.68
-10.98
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-5.17
4.64
7.64
14.18
Exceptional items
0
0
-4.7
0
Net profit
-5.17
4.64
2.94
14.18
yoy growth (%)
-211.29
58
-79.26
NPM
-6.21
5.58
2.91
10.35
