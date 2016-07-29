iifl-logo-icon 1
Advanta Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

643.5
(0.46%)
Jul 29, 2016

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2014Dec-2013Dec-2012Dec-2011

Revenue

83.19

83.14

100.74

137.04

yoy growth (%)

0.05

-17.46

-26.48

Raw materials

-27.96

-36.13

-61.52

-48.29

As % of sales

33.6

43.45

61.07

35.23

Employee costs

-8.09

-5.42

-4.45

-16.17

As % of sales

9.72

6.51

4.42

11.8

Other costs

-29.06

-22.46

-11.41

-32.82

As % of sales (Other Cost)

34.94

27.02

11.33

23.95

Operating profit

18.07

19.12

23.34

39.75

OPM

21.72

23

23.16

29

Depreciation

-9.48

-9.29

-8.64

-8.79

Interest expense

-27.52

-33.27

-35.59

-48.42

Other income

20.67

28.57

26.79

33.39

Profit before tax

1.74

5.12

5.89

15.93

Taxes

-6.91

-0.47

1.75

-1.75

Tax rate

-396.41

-9.35

29.68

-10.98

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-5.17

4.64

7.64

14.18

Exceptional items

0

0

-4.7

0

Net profit

-5.17

4.64

2.94

14.18

yoy growth (%)

-211.29

58

-79.26

NPM

-6.21

5.58

2.91

10.35

