Advanta Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
Profit before tax
1.74
5.12
5.89
15.93
Depreciation
-9.48
-9.29
-8.64
-8.79
Tax paid
-6.91
-0.47
1.75
-1.75
Working capital
24.9
-0.74
-25.4
Other operating items
Operating
10.24
-5.39
-26.4
Capital expenditure
2.2
1.81
14.95
Free cash flow
12.45
-3.58
-11.45
Equity raised
632.63
622.9
665.97
Investing
0
-0.05
-33.56
Financing
893.03
1,017.93
1,014.02
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,538.11
1,637.2
1,634.98
