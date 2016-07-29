iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Advanta Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

643.5
(0.46%)
Jul 29, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Advanta Ltd Merged

Advanta Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2014Dec-2013Dec-2012Dec-2011

Profit before tax

1.74

5.12

5.89

15.93

Depreciation

-9.48

-9.29

-8.64

-8.79

Tax paid

-6.91

-0.47

1.75

-1.75

Working capital

24.9

-0.74

-25.4

Other operating items

Operating

10.24

-5.39

-26.4

Capital expenditure

2.2

1.81

14.95

Free cash flow

12.45

-3.58

-11.45

Equity raised

632.63

622.9

665.97

Investing

0

-0.05

-33.56

Financing

893.03

1,017.93

1,014.02

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,538.11

1,637.2

1,634.98

Advanta Ltd Merged : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Advanta Ltd Merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.