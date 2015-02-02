To

The Members of Advanta Limited (Formerly Advanta India Limited)

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Advanta Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at December 31, 2014, and the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards notified under the Companies Act, 1956 ("the Act") read with General Circular 8/2014 dated 4 April 2014 issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. This responsibility includes the design, implementation and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the Companys preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements

In order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the entitys internal control. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 1956 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

(a) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at December 31, 2014;

(b) in the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, of the loss for the year ended on that date; and

(c) in the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (4A) of section 227 of the Act, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the Order.

2. As required by section 227(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

(b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by Law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement comply with the Accounting Standards notified under the Companies Act, 1956, read with General Circular 8/2014 dated 4 April 2014 issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs;

(e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on December 31, 2014 under section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on December 31 2014, from being appointed as a director in terms of cLause (g) of subsection (1) of section 274 of the Companies Act, 1956, provisions of which are consistent with those under section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013.

For S.R. BATLIBOI & ASSOCIATES LLP

ICAI Firm Registration Number: 101049W

Chartered Accountants

per Shankar Srinivasan

Partner

Membership Number: 213271

Place: Mumbai

Date: February 02, 2015

Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 of our report of even date

Re: Advanta Limited (Formerly Advanta India Limited)

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) All fixed assets have not been physically verified by the management during the year but there is a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) There was no disposal of substantial part of fixed assets during the year.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year.

(b) The procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business.

(c) The Company is maintaining proper records of inventory and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification.

(iii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms or other parties (determined in the manner stated in clause (v) below) covered in the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 4(iii)(a) to (d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(b) The Company had taken loan from one company covered in the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 (determined in the manner stated in clause (v) below). The maximum amount involved during the year was RS.4,000 lacs and the year-end balance of loans taken from such parties was Rs.1,588 lacs.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the rate of interest and other terms and conditions for such loans are not prima facie prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(d) In respect of loans taken, repayment of the principal amount is as stipulated and payment of interest has been regular.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and having regard to the explanation that certain sales transactions are of proprietary nature for which alternative sources are not available to obtain comparable quotations, there is an adequate internal control system commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business, for the purchase of inventory and fixed assets and for the sale of goods and services. During the course of our audit, we have not observed any major weakness or continuing failure to correct any major weakness in the internal control system of the Company in respect of these areas.

(v) (a) According to the information and explanations provided by the management, we are of the opinion that the particulars of contracts or arrangements referred to in section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 that need to be entered into the register maintained under section 301 have been so entered. In evaluating the parties to be covered under section 301, only contracts or arrangements upto March 31, 2014 (being the last day up to which this section was applicable to the Company) have been considered.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions made in pursuance of such contracts or arrangements and exceeding the value of Rupees five lacs have been entered into during the financial year at prices which are reasonable having regard to the prevailing market prices at the relevant time.

(vi) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public.

(vii) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size of the Company and nature of its business.

(viii) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 209(1)(d) of the Companies Act, 1956, for the period upto March 31, 2014 (the Companies Act, 1956 and relevant section has been replaced by the Companies Act, 2013 effective April 1, 2014), and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

(ix) (a) Undisputed statutory dues including investor education and protection fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, wealth-tax, customs duty and other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities except for service tax and provident fund where there has been a slight delay in a few cases. The provisions of sales-tax, excise duty and cess are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, investor education and protection fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, wealth tax, service tax, customs duty and other material statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of sales-tax and customs duty which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except for income tax and service tax as follows:

(x) The Companys accumulated losses at the end of the financial year are less than fifty percent of its net worth and it has not incurred cash losses in the current and immediately preceding financial year.

(xi) Based on our audit procedures and as per the information and explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion that the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to bank or debenture holders. The company has no outstanding dues in respect of a financial institution.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the documents and records produced before us, the Company has not granted loans and advances on the basis of security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities.

(xiii) In our opinion, the Company is not a chit fund or a nidhi / mutual benefit fund / society. Therefore, the provisions of clause 4(xiii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiv) In our opinion, the Company is not dealing in or trading in shares, securities, debentures and other investments. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 4(xiv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has given guarantee for loans taken by others from banks and financial institutions, the terms and conditions whereof, in our opinion, are not prima- facie prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(xvi) Based on the information and explanations given to us by the management, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on shortterm basis have been used for long-term investment.

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount of demand (Rs. In lacs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, Income Tax# 103.94 A.Y. 1995-96 High Court 1961 12.02 A.Y 1996-97 High Court 17.35 A.Y. 1997-98 High Court 253.12 A.Y. 2008-09 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal 82.49 A.Y. 2010-11 The Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) The Finance Act, 1994 Service tax including penalty 490.13 F.Y 2006-07 The Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal

# Excluding interest and penalty.

(xviii) The Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares to parties or companies covered in the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 for the period upto March 31, 2014 (the Companies Act, 1956 and the relevant sections has been replaced by the Companies Act, 2013 effective April 1, 2014).

(xix) The Company has unsecured debentures outstanding during the year, on which no security or charge is required to be created.

(xx) The Company has not raised any money through a public issue during the year.

(xxi) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and as per the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

