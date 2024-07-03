Summary

Matrimony.com Limited was incorporated as Matrimony Services.com Private Limited, a Private Limited Company on July 13, 2001 at Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The name of Company was changed to Bharatmatrimony.com Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC on December 15, 2003. The name further changed to Consim Info Private Limited to expand and diversify the business of the Company to include other consumer services over the internet and mobile on September 27, 2007. Subsequently, the name of Company was changed to Matrimony.com Private Limited by the RoC on August 17, 2012. Subsequently, upon conversion to a Public Company, the Company changed the name to Matrimony.com Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC on January 2, 2015.Matrimony.com Limited is Indias leading consumer Internet Company. The Company delivers matchmaking services to users in India and the Indian diaspora through websites, mobile sites and mobile apps complemented by a wide on-the-ground network in India. Such services are primarily delivered online through popular domain specific web portals like BharatMatrimony.com, CommunityMatrimony. com, AssistedMatrimony.com, EliteMatrimony.com and Jodii.com. The Company has expanded into marriage services such as Mandap & Wedding Bazaar, a listing website for matrimony-related directory services including listings for weddingrelated services such as wedding planners, venues, cards and caterers. In 2002, the

