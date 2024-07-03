SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹665.95
Prev. Close₹665.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹112.32
Day's High₹675
Day's Low₹650.4
52 Week's High₹849.9
52 Week's Low₹499.25
Book Value₹143.27
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,463.54
P/E29.98
EPS22.18
Divi. Yield0.75
Further information on the buyback process, record date, and deadlines will be released in due course.
In June 2022, Matrimony.com's Buyback Committee approved a share buyback proposal worth ₹75 Crore, at a final price of ₹1,150 per share.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Medi Assist, Matrimony.com, Welspun Corp, etc.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.13
11.13
11.45
11.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
280.95
243.63
299.91
249.54
Net Worth
292.08
254.76
311.36
260.98
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
429.66
372.77
367.11
308.21
yoy growth (%)
15.26
1.54
19.11
15.23
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-130.57
-125.78
-152.13
-132.74
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
75.35
53.83
38.24
48.89
Depreciation
-26.32
-25.89
-27.92
-9.57
Tax paid
-18.37
-12.87
-9.56
-11.88
Working capital
64.16
77.2
-7.14
13.61
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.26
1.54
19.11
15.23
Op profit growth
33.35
24.47
-2.66
42.5
EBIT growth
37.55
34.88
-13.31
58.35
Net profit growth
39.11
42.83
-42.44
117.87
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
481.36
455.77
434.5
377.88
371.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
481.36
455.77
434.5
377.88
371.84
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
26.15
24.38
17.94
17.45
17.86
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
CHINNI KRISHNAN RANGANATHAN
Chairman & Managing Director
MURUGAVEL JANAKIRAMAN
Independent Director
GEORGE ZACHARIAS
Independent Director
MILIND SHRIPAD SARWATE
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
S Vijayanand
Non Executive Director
Deepa Murugavel
Independent Director
Akila Krishnakumar
Independent Director
Sundaram Meenakshi Sivaramakrishnan
Reports by Matrimony.com Ltd
Summary
Matrimony.com Limited was incorporated as Matrimony Services.com Private Limited, a Private Limited Company on July 13, 2001 at Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The name of Company was changed to Bharatmatrimony.com Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC on December 15, 2003. The name further changed to Consim Info Private Limited to expand and diversify the business of the Company to include other consumer services over the internet and mobile on September 27, 2007. Subsequently, the name of Company was changed to Matrimony.com Private Limited by the RoC on August 17, 2012. Subsequently, upon conversion to a Public Company, the Company changed the name to Matrimony.com Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC on January 2, 2015.Matrimony.com Limited is Indias leading consumer Internet Company. The Company delivers matchmaking services to users in India and the Indian diaspora through websites, mobile sites and mobile apps complemented by a wide on-the-ground network in India. Such services are primarily delivered online through popular domain specific web portals like BharatMatrimony.com, CommunityMatrimony. com, AssistedMatrimony.com, EliteMatrimony.com and Jodii.com. The Company has expanded into marriage services such as Mandap & Wedding Bazaar, a listing website for matrimony-related directory services including listings for weddingrelated services such as wedding planners, venues, cards and caterers. In 2002, the
The Matrimony.com Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹657.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Matrimony.com Ltd is ₹1463.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Matrimony.com Ltd is 29.98 and 4.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Matrimony.com Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Matrimony.com Ltd is ₹499.25 and ₹849.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Matrimony.com Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.67%, 3 Years at -10.25%, 1 Year at 15.07%, 6 Month at 5.75%, 3 Month at -11.32% and 1 Month at 2.88%.
