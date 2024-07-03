iifl-logo-icon 1
Matrimony.com Ltd Share Price

657.3
(-1.24%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open665.95
  • Day's High675
  • 52 Wk High849.9
  • Prev. Close665.55
  • Day's Low650.4
  • 52 Wk Low 499.25
  • Turnover (lac)112.32
  • P/E29.98
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value143.27
  • EPS22.18
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,463.54
  • Div. Yield0.75
No Records Found

Matrimony.com Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

665.95

Prev. Close

665.55

Turnover(Lac.)

112.32

Day's High

675

Day's Low

650.4

52 Week's High

849.9

52 Week's Low

499.25

Book Value

143.27

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,463.54

P/E

29.98

EPS

22.18

Divi. Yield

0.75

Matrimony.com Ltd Corporate Action

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 May, 2024

arrow

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

Record Date: 02 Aug, 2024

arrow

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Matrimony.com Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Matrimony.com approves Rs 72 crore buyback

Matrimony.com approves Rs 72 crore buyback

6 Sep 2024|02:02 PM

Further information on the buyback process, record date, and deadlines will be released in due course.

Matrimony.com shares zoom ~12% on buyback plans

Matrimony.com shares zoom ~12% on buyback plans

3 Sep 2024|11:09 AM

In June 2022, Matrimony.com's Buyback Committee approved a share buyback proposal worth ₹75 Crore, at a final price of ₹1,150 per share.

Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd September 2024

3 Sep 2024|09:19 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Medi Assist, Matrimony.com, Welspun Corp, etc.

Matrimony.com Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:03 PM
Nov-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.26%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.26%

Non-Promoter- 31.02%

Institutions: 31.02%

Non-Institutions: 15.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Matrimony.com Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.13

11.13

11.45

11.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

280.95

243.63

299.91

249.54

Net Worth

292.08

254.76

311.36

260.98

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

429.66

372.77

367.11

308.21

yoy growth (%)

15.26

1.54

19.11

15.23

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-130.57

-125.78

-152.13

-132.74

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

75.35

53.83

38.24

48.89

Depreciation

-26.32

-25.89

-27.92

-9.57

Tax paid

-18.37

-12.87

-9.56

-11.88

Working capital

64.16

77.2

-7.14

13.61

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

15.26

1.54

19.11

15.23

Op profit growth

33.35

24.47

-2.66

42.5

EBIT growth

37.55

34.88

-13.31

58.35

Net profit growth

39.11

42.83

-42.44

117.87

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

481.36

455.77

434.5

377.88

371.84

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

481.36

455.77

434.5

377.88

371.84

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

26.15

24.38

17.94

17.45

17.86

Matrimony.com Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Matrimony.com Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

CHINNI KRISHNAN RANGANATHAN

Chairman & Managing Director

MURUGAVEL JANAKIRAMAN

Independent Director

GEORGE ZACHARIAS

Independent Director

MILIND SHRIPAD SARWATE

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

S Vijayanand

Non Executive Director

Deepa Murugavel

Independent Director

Akila Krishnakumar

Independent Director

Sundaram Meenakshi Sivaramakrishnan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Matrimony.com Ltd

Summary

Matrimony.com Limited was incorporated as Matrimony Services.com Private Limited, a Private Limited Company on July 13, 2001 at Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The name of Company was changed to Bharatmatrimony.com Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC on December 15, 2003. The name further changed to Consim Info Private Limited to expand and diversify the business of the Company to include other consumer services over the internet and mobile on September 27, 2007. Subsequently, the name of Company was changed to Matrimony.com Private Limited by the RoC on August 17, 2012. Subsequently, upon conversion to a Public Company, the Company changed the name to Matrimony.com Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC on January 2, 2015.Matrimony.com Limited is Indias leading consumer Internet Company. The Company delivers matchmaking services to users in India and the Indian diaspora through websites, mobile sites and mobile apps complemented by a wide on-the-ground network in India. Such services are primarily delivered online through popular domain specific web portals like BharatMatrimony.com, CommunityMatrimony. com, AssistedMatrimony.com, EliteMatrimony.com and Jodii.com. The Company has expanded into marriage services such as Mandap & Wedding Bazaar, a listing website for matrimony-related directory services including listings for weddingrelated services such as wedding planners, venues, cards and caterers. In 2002, the
Company FAQs

What is the Matrimony.com Ltd share price today?

The Matrimony.com Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹657.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Matrimony.com Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Matrimony.com Ltd is ₹1463.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Matrimony.com Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Matrimony.com Ltd is 29.98 and 4.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Matrimony.com Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Matrimony.com Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Matrimony.com Ltd is ₹499.25 and ₹849.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Matrimony.com Ltd?

Matrimony.com Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.67%, 3 Years at -10.25%, 1 Year at 15.07%, 6 Month at 5.75%, 3 Month at -11.32% and 1 Month at 2.88%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Matrimony.com Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Matrimony.com Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.27 %
Institutions - 31.02 %
Public - 15.71 %

