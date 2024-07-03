Matrimony.com Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
481.36
455.77
434.5
377.88
371.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
481.36
455.77
434.5
377.88
371.84
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
26.15
24.38
17.94
17.45
17.86
Total Income
507.51
480.15
452.44
395.33
389.69
Total Expenditure
409.23
388.34
348.31
310.92
317.41
PBIDT
98.28
91.81
104.13
84.42
72.29
Interest
5.17
5.91
5.36
4.83
5.25
PBDT
93.11
85.9
98.77
79.59
67.04
Depreciation
28.4
29.97
26.91
25.93
27.96
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
18.41
13.07
18.32
13.03
7.42
Deferred Tax
-3.25
-3.81
-0.05
-0.14
2.12
Reported Profit After Tax
49.55
46.67
53.59
40.77
29.53
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
49.55
46.67
53.59
40.77
29.53
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
49.55
46.67
53.59
40.77
29.53
EPS (Unit Curr.)
22.26
20.73
23.42
17.9
12.99
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
100
100
100
70
70
Equity
11.13
11.13
11.45
11.44
11.38
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
20.41
20.14
23.96
22.34
19.44
PBDTM(%)
19.34
18.84
22.73
21.06
18.02
PATM(%)
10.29
10.23
12.33
10.78
7.94
