Matrimony.com Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
236.09
236.49
244.87
224.89
230.88
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
236.09
236.49
244.87
224.89
230.88
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
15.43
13.16
12.99
15.43
8.95
Total Income
251.52
249.64
257.87
240.31
239.84
Total Expenditure
198.64
202.97
206.26
195.68
192.66
PBIDT
52.88
46.67
51.61
44.63
47.18
Interest
2.5
2.54
2.63
2.85
3.06
PBDT
50.38
44.14
48.97
41.78
44.12
Depreciation
14.87
14.39
14.01
14.64
15.33
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
7.88
10.23
8.18
4.55
8.52
Deferred Tax
0.5
-3.34
0.09
-0.42
-3.39
Reported Profit After Tax
27.13
22.86
26.69
23.01
23.66
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
27.13
22.86
26.69
23.01
23.66
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
27.13
22.86
26.69
23.01
23.66
EPS (Unit Curr.)
12.19
10.27
12
10.34
10.39
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
11.13
11.13
11.13
11.13
11.13
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
22.39
19.73
21.07
19.84
20.43
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
11.49
9.66
10.89
10.23
10.24
