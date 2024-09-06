Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
429.66
372.77
367.11
308.21
yoy growth (%)
15.26
1.54
19.11
15.23
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-130.57
-125.78
-152.13
-132.74
As % of sales
30.39
33.74
41.44
43.07
Other costs
-213.29
-182.65
-163.29
-122.36
As % of sales (Other Cost)
49.64
48.99
44.48
39.7
Operating profit
85.79
64.33
51.68
53.09
OPM
19.96
17.25
14.07
17.22
Depreciation
-26.32
-25.89
-27.92
-9.57
Interest expense
-5.31
-4.81
-5.23
-1.25
Other income
21.19
20.2
19.72
6.62
Profit before tax
75.35
53.83
38.24
48.89
Taxes
-18.37
-12.87
-9.56
-11.88
Tax rate
-24.38
-23.91
-25.01
-24.31
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
56.98
40.96
28.67
37
Exceptional items
0
0
0
12.81
Net profit
56.98
40.96
28.67
49.82
yoy growth (%)
39.11
42.83
-42.44
117.87
NPM
13.26
10.98
7.81
16.16
Further information on the buyback process, record date, and deadlines will be released in due course.Read More
In June 2022, Matrimony.com's Buyback Committee approved a share buyback proposal worth ₹75 Crore, at a final price of ₹1,150 per share.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Medi Assist, Matrimony.com, Welspun Corp, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.