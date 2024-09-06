iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Matrimony.com Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

667.5
(1.55%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:48 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Matrimony.com Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

429.66

372.77

367.11

308.21

yoy growth (%)

15.26

1.54

19.11

15.23

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-130.57

-125.78

-152.13

-132.74

As % of sales

30.39

33.74

41.44

43.07

Other costs

-213.29

-182.65

-163.29

-122.36

As % of sales (Other Cost)

49.64

48.99

44.48

39.7

Operating profit

85.79

64.33

51.68

53.09

OPM

19.96

17.25

14.07

17.22

Depreciation

-26.32

-25.89

-27.92

-9.57

Interest expense

-5.31

-4.81

-5.23

-1.25

Other income

21.19

20.2

19.72

6.62

Profit before tax

75.35

53.83

38.24

48.89

Taxes

-18.37

-12.87

-9.56

-11.88

Tax rate

-24.38

-23.91

-25.01

-24.31

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

56.98

40.96

28.67

37

Exceptional items

0

0

0

12.81

Net profit

56.98

40.96

28.67

49.82

yoy growth (%)

39.11

42.83

-42.44

117.87

NPM

13.26

10.98

7.81

16.16

Matrimony.com : related Articles

Matrimony.com approves Rs 72 crore buyback

Matrimony.com approves Rs 72 crore buyback

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Sep 2024|02:02 PM

Further information on the buyback process, record date, and deadlines will be released in due course.

Read More
Matrimony.com shares zoom ~12% on buyback plans

Matrimony.com shares zoom ~12% on buyback plans

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Sep 2024|11:09 AM

In June 2022, Matrimony.com's Buyback Committee approved a share buyback proposal worth ₹75 Crore, at a final price of ₹1,150 per share.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Sep 2024|09:19 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Medi Assist, Matrimony.com, Welspun Corp, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Matrimony.com Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.