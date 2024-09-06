Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.98
1.62
10.84
14.55
Op profit growth
28.79
23.92
-29.77
31.87
EBIT growth
32.09
33.04
-40.38
40.66
Net profit growth
31.43
38.05
-60.01
71.91
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
20.01
17.87
14.65
23.13
EBIT margin
17.95
15.62
11.93
22.19
Net profit margin
12.33
10.79
7.94
22.01
RoCE
22.11
19.16
19.04
78.5
RoNW
4.67
4.14
3.73
26.73
RoA
3.79
3.3
3.16
19.46
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
23.4
17.83
12.97
32.52
Dividend per share
5
3.5
3.5
1.5
Cash EPS
11.65
6.48
0.69
28.3
Book value per share
135.53
115.12
100.25
73.81
Valuation ratios
P/E
28.49
53.99
20.94
23.56
P/CEPS
57.21
148.34
393.53
27.07
P/B
4.91
8.36
2.7
10.38
EV/EBIDTA
13.05
24.25
7.8
19.62
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-25.14
-23.76
-24.37
-16.3
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
6.47
5.35
3.62
3.22
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-43.95
-42.25
-29.62
-24.58
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-14.55
-12.23
-8.45
-48.6
Net debt / equity
-0.5
-0.53
-0.23
-0.54
Net debt / op. profit
-1.81
-2.07
-0.98
-1.17
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-30.45
-33.67
-41.27
-39.61
Other costs
-49.52
-48.45
-44.07
-37.25
Further information on the buyback process, record date, and deadlines will be released in due course.Read More
In June 2022, Matrimony.com's Buyback Committee approved a share buyback proposal worth ₹75 Crore, at a final price of ₹1,150 per share.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Medi Assist, Matrimony.com, Welspun Corp, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.