Matrimony.com Ltd Key Ratios

641.25
(-0.23%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:39:50 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.98

1.62

10.84

14.55

Op profit growth

28.79

23.92

-29.77

31.87

EBIT growth

32.09

33.04

-40.38

40.66

Net profit growth

31.43

38.05

-60.01

71.91

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

20.01

17.87

14.65

23.13

EBIT margin

17.95

15.62

11.93

22.19

Net profit margin

12.33

10.79

7.94

22.01

RoCE

22.11

19.16

19.04

78.5

RoNW

4.67

4.14

3.73

26.73

RoA

3.79

3.3

3.16

19.46

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

23.4

17.83

12.97

32.52

Dividend per share

5

3.5

3.5

1.5

Cash EPS

11.65

6.48

0.69

28.3

Book value per share

135.53

115.12

100.25

73.81

Valuation ratios

P/E

28.49

53.99

20.94

23.56

P/CEPS

57.21

148.34

393.53

27.07

P/B

4.91

8.36

2.7

10.38

EV/EBIDTA

13.05

24.25

7.8

19.62

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-25.14

-23.76

-24.37

-16.3

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

6.47

5.35

3.62

3.22

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-43.95

-42.25

-29.62

-24.58

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-14.55

-12.23

-8.45

-48.6

Net debt / equity

-0.5

-0.53

-0.23

-0.54

Net debt / op. profit

-1.81

-2.07

-0.98

-1.17

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-30.45

-33.67

-41.27

-39.61

Other costs

-49.52

-48.45

-44.07

-37.25

Matrimony.com : related Articles

Matrimony.com approves Rs 72 crore buyback

Matrimony.com approves Rs 72 crore buyback

6 Sep 2024|02:02 PM

Further information on the buyback process, record date, and deadlines will be released in due course.

Matrimony.com shares zoom ~12% on buyback plans

Matrimony.com shares zoom ~12% on buyback plans

3 Sep 2024|11:09 AM

In June 2022, Matrimony.com's Buyback Committee approved a share buyback proposal worth ₹75 Crore, at a final price of ₹1,150 per share.

Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd September 2024

3 Sep 2024|09:19 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Medi Assist, Matrimony.com, Welspun Corp, etc.

