Matrimony.com Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.13
11.13
11.45
11.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
280.95
243.63
299.91
249.54
Net Worth
292.08
254.76
311.36
260.98
Minority Interest
Debt
57.99
67.99
69.33
59.71
Deferred Tax Liability Net
13.9
15.17
2.49
1.84
Total Liabilities
363.97
337.92
383.18
322.53
Fixed Assets
78.34
81.37
87.41
126.58
Intangible Assets
Investments
152.66
117.44
121.16
91.27
Deferred Tax Asset Net
22.33
20.6
4.35
3.79
Networking Capital
-106.42
-101.08
-49.77
-94.93
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
2.96
2.9
11.36
7.48
Debtor Days
9.65
7.32
Other Current Assets
41.97
38.87
77.5
25.69
Sundry Creditors
-54.73
-45.85
-44.66
-38.43
Creditor Days
37.93
37.62
Other Current Liabilities
-96.62
-97
-93.97
-89.67
Cash
217.06
219.59
220.03
195.81
Total Assets
363.97
337.92
383.18
322.52
Further information on the buyback process, record date, and deadlines will be released in due course.Read More
In June 2022, Matrimony.com's Buyback Committee approved a share buyback proposal worth ₹75 Crore, at a final price of ₹1,150 per share.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Medi Assist, Matrimony.com, Welspun Corp, etc.Read More
