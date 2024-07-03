iifl-logo-icon 1
Matrimony.com Ltd Quarterly Results

667.5
(1.55%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:48 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

115.5

120.59

119.23

117.26

121.6

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

115.5

120.59

119.23

117.26

121.6

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.62

6.81

6.94

6.29

6.49

Total Income

124.12

127.4

126.17

123.55

128.08

Total Expenditure

98.19

100.45

102.41

100.65

103.48

PBIDT

25.93

26.95

23.76

22.9

24.61

Interest

1.25

1.25

1.23

1.31

1.3

PBDT

24.68

25.7

22.53

21.59

23.31

Depreciation

7.5

7.37

7.18

7.21

6.82

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

3.78

4.1

5.37

4.86

3.85

Deferred Tax

0.24

0.26

-1.75

-1.59

0.12

Reported Profit After Tax

13.16

13.97

11.73

11.11

12.53

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

13.16

13.97

11.73

11.11

12.53

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

13.16

13.97

11.73

11.11

12.53

EPS (Unit Curr.)

5.91

6.28

5.27

4.99

5.63

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

11.13

11.13

11.13

11.13

11.13

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

22.45

22.34

19.92

19.52

20.23

PBDTM(%)

21.36

21.31

18.89

18.41

19.16

PATM(%)

11.39

11.58

9.83

9.47

10.3

Matrimony.com: Related NEWS

Matrimony.com approves Rs 72 crore buyback

Matrimony.com approves Rs 72 crore buyback

6 Sep 2024|02:02 PM

Further information on the buyback process, record date, and deadlines will be released in due course.

Read More
Matrimony.com shares zoom ~12% on buyback plans

Matrimony.com shares zoom ~12% on buyback plans

3 Sep 2024|11:09 AM

In June 2022, Matrimony.com's Buyback Committee approved a share buyback proposal worth ₹75 Crore, at a final price of ₹1,150 per share.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd September 2024

3 Sep 2024|09:19 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Medi Assist, Matrimony.com, Welspun Corp, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Matrimony.com Ltd

